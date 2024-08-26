Linus Ullmark Skips The Rental Home

Steve Warne of The Hockey News: The former Boston Bruins goaltender reportedly bought a home in Ottawa recently. However, it is not any clearer that the Linus Ullmark development will result in a contract extension.

So while some media points out the optimism. Again, it is just that. Optimism. Ullmark is leaving the negotiations to his agent. As for the home, the most obvious is how challenging it has been to find rental homes in Ottawa and urban areas for that matter given the market.

Either way, Ullmark goes into this season as the starting goaltender for the Ottawa Senators.

The Dallas Stars Kid Problem Of Sorts

Adam Proteau of The Hockey News: Okay, young players being key cogs in a team’s rise is always a good thing. Inevitably, they will have to see raises in their pay, however.

Logan Stankoven and Wyatt Johnston will only see their roles increase from here. The Matty Beniers contract only helps their cause a little more. Beniers signed a seven-year contract extension worth $50 million.

The inevitable next question is how will Jim Nlll deal with their entry-level contracts once they expire. All three were drafted in the 2021 NHL Draft. One big difference is the negotiating conch. Nill holds all the leverage here. Johnston enjoyed a heck of a sophomore season unlike Beniers (32 goals and 33 assists).

Alright, right now Nill has some wiggle room. However, bigger players like Jake Oettinger, Mason Marchment, and Jason Robertson could keep these deals in more the bridge territory.

Finally, how much will the salary cap go up? Do we see common rises of several million in the next few seasons. That could play a role too.

The Edmonton Oilers And Tyson Barrie

Kurt Leavins Of The Edmonton Journal: Now, the Edmonton Oilers still need an inexpensive defenseman. Talk seems to center on an older and affordable Tyson Barrie. Barrie is 33 but would not have to be paid a large amount. He could be brought in on a value contract.

It appears Stan Bowman and company are weighing all of their options. There is this idea that a PTO could be dangled to Barrie and other potential targets. Think of it as a value audition of sorts to be on the bottom pair in Edmonton.

Again, this looks to be all about the waiting game. Does Edmonton need a depth right-handed shooting defenseman that badly?