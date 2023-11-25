It could be getting close for the Columbus Blue Jackets to make some tough decisions

NHL Network: Elliotte Friedman on NHL Tonight when asked about the Columbus Blue Jackets, their struggles, and recent benchings.

Kevin Weekes: “Friedge, it’s been a tough start so far and Columbus. Certainly, they have amazing fans there, the Buckeye State, but some challenges around their team. Difficult start, Patrick Laine was a healthy scratch. Johnny Hockey doesn’t look like himself. He too has been benched. What’s the latest that you have on Columbus?

Friedman: “You know, I think the thing Kevin here, and you played, and I was, I was really curious about this. I don’t have any problem with what Columbus is doing. Trying to grab more accountability from their players. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that. We should expect the most out of professional athletes.

I think the thing that concerns me the way it’s going right now, Kevin, is that there have been a lot of benching and things just don’t seem to be getting better. And that is something that really concerns me a great deal. Because the idea of benching players is that they get the message and you don’t have to do it anymore. And it doesn’t appear that they’re getting the message and more and more of them are coming.

You know, on Laine, you know, I went back and I watched some of his recent games. He has not been very good. I think that’s true. However, you know, there’s been an idea of playing him at center and he got hurt and he came back and they put him on the wing and they put him back in center. I just wonder if you have to give up this idea of him playing center. Like this, he’s just a winger and you have to put him at the wing and ride with it.

I think the other thing is Kevin, I started to wonder about is, I don’t worry about the kids. (Adam) Fantilli, he’s played very well. Some of their young players who have been some of their best players, but I’m beginning to wonder about where this has been a go with some of their veterans. The Laine’s, the Gaudreau’s and some of the other players.

Are we looking at situations here where maybe they start to talk about some of these players are, what’s your future in Columbus and where does this go?

And you know, I think the organization, it’s been a very disappointing season. I think it’s an organization that’s coming to a crossroads. They may have to make some very tough decisions on and off the ice.