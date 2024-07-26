Jake DeBrusk on the Times He Asked the Boston Bruins for a Trade

The Cam & Stick Podcast: Forward Jake DeBrusk on his previous trade requests from the Boston Bruins.

“Yeah well, I think I actually asked for one earlier. I asked for one the summer. Just with, just with the kind of the way the team was shaping up when it came to just where I was looking where I could possibly play, the lineup and things like that, and kind of how the year ended.

And, you know, I got scratched in the playoffs and I just thought you know, it’s time for maybe just a fresh start for both sides. You know, obviously I’m speaking for myself, but that’s kind of my thoughts going in the summer.

There’s nothing against the city of Boston. I love Boston. Boston’s a great city. Got so many things going on. People always treated me so good there.

And, you know, at that point, I just, I just made the call just to try to get it moving forward. I didn’t think they’re taking it serious. And I thought that at that point, I was just waiting for my career. At that point. I was just like, you know, I think that I can add more than what is happening here. I didn’t see anything changing in a sense for my own game. My game was getting worse. I was thinking about 10 different things.

And you know, when it came out, it was very uncomfortable. It was very uncomfortable going to the rink the next day, I talked to the guys in the room, you know, and it was in, the guys that were there were the biggest reason why I got out of that situation, that side of things, you know, they had my back They were with me through it all.

And they’re all good with me, you know, they understood why, in the room, they knew it was just me trying to find a better fit for my career to have a longer NHL career and a better, you know, fair, farr chance at something.

And, you know, I, it was one of the things I didn’t want to play bad in this time either because I didn’t want to, I wanted them to get something back in return that was respectable as well. Because I know when you go public with something like that it just tanks your value. So it wasn’t anything against the team.