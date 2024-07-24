Congratulations to the Florida Panthers, winners of the 2023-24 Stanley Cup.

With the conclusion of the 2023-24 NHL season, attention shifts to the upcoming 2024-25 campaign and early predictions for the Stanley Cup. While it’s premature to make definitive forecasts, examining the current landscape provides insight into potential contenders and underdogs for the next season.

Odds Favorites

Fresh off their Stanley Cup victory in 2024, the Florida Panthers are among the early favorites with +900 odds. Despite their championship win, the Panthers have proven their playoff mettle over consecutive seasons. Led by Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk, Florida boasts a potent offense and a revitalized Sergei Bobrovsky in the net. Head coach Paul Maurice has cultivated a winning culture, positioning the team for another deep playoff run.

Sharing the +900 odds are the Edmonton Oilers, powered by the dynamic duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. The Oilers’ offensive prowess, particularly on the power play, makes them a formidable contender. Their recent playoff performances suggest they’re on the cusp of a breakthrough. The Oilers have also made significant changes in the front office, letting GM Ken Holland leave and replacing him with Stan Bowman.

Bowman previously served as general manager of the Blackhawks from 2009 to 2021. He was banned from the league in 2021 following an investigation into team leadership’s handling of sexual assault allegations. The league reinstated Bowman on July 1, allowing him to seek employment in the league beginning July 10.

The Carolina Hurricanes, also at +900, continue to be a model of consistency. Their balanced attack, led by Sebastian Aho, and solid defensive core anchored by Jaccob Slavin make them perennial contenders. The loss of Evgeny Kuznetsov and Jake Guentzel, acquired from Pittsburgh at the trade deadline, leaves some offensive holes to fill, but Carolina is so strong defensively that it’s hard to see them not competing.

The Colorado Avalanche (+1000) remain in the conversation, with Gabriel Landeskog set to return after missing all of last season and Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar leading a star-studded roster. Their 2022 Stanley Cup victory demonstrates their championship pedigree, and they’ll be hungry to reclaim the title. Sportsbooks have been booking disproportionate action on the Avalanche, not including offshore bets and crypto bitcoin in Canada on Changelly.

The Dallas Stars and New York Rangers, both at +1100, round out the top tier of favorites. Dallas boasts a high-powered offense with Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz. At the same time, New York relies on the stellar goaltending of Igor Shesterkin and a balanced attack led by Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad.

Mid-Teir Sleepers

Several teams fall into the “sleeper” category, offering intriguing value for bettors. 2023 Stanley Cup champions, the Vegas Golden Knights (+1200) shouldn’t be overlooked. Their championship experience and the core of Jack Eichel and Mark Stone make them a threat to repeat.

The Toronto Maple Leafs (+1600) perpetually find themselves in this conversation. Despite their playoff struggles, the talent of Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and William Nylander keeps them in contention.

The Boston Bruins (+2000) remain competitive despite losing key players. Coach Jim Montgomery’s system, coupled with Brad Marchand’s leadership and David Pastrnak’s scoring touch, ensures they’ll be in the mix. The Bruins strengthened their roster by signing Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov.

The Vancouver Canucks (+2000) are an intriguing dark horse. They could surprise many under Rick Tocchet’s guidance and with emerging stars like Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes.

Long Shots

Long shots include teams like the Montreal Canadiens and the newly formed Utah Hockey Club, both at +8000. While their odds are steep, hockey’s unpredictability means even underdogs can make surprising runs.

Recent trades and signings have reshaped several rosters. The Washington Capitals at +10000, acquired Andrew Mangiapane from Calgary, adding scoring depth to complement Alex Ovechkin. The St. Louis Blues brought in Alexandre Texier from Columbus, bolstering their forward group.

Free Agency

In free agency, Patrick Kane returned to the Detroit Red Wings on a one-year deal, while the Tampa Bay Lightning made a splash by signing Jake Guentzel to a lucrative contract. Steven Stamkos left Tampa Bay, the only team he had ever known and signed with the Nashville Predators, who also added Jonathan Marchessault to their roster. Brandon Montour and Chandler Stephenson departed Florida for Seattle, adding significant depth to the Kraken’s lineup.

Further player movement and signings will undoubtedly influence these early odds as the offseason progresses. Teams will continue to refine their rosters and injuries or unexpected developments could shift the landscape dramatically before the 2024-25 season begins.

While early odds provide an exciting glimpse into perceived team strength, they should be viewed cautiously. The NHL’s parity and the unpredictable nature of the sport mean that any team can defy expectations once the puck drops in the new season.