NHL Rumors: The Los Angeles Kings, Their Offseason, and a GM Search

David Pagnotta: On The Latest talking about the Los Angeles Kings, their offseason and GM search

Kate Pettersen: “Well, the LA Kings. Disappointment. You can’t write it any differently. They’re disappointed. The players express that in their locker clean out.

But moving forward, they’ve parted ways with Rob Blake. And now they’ve got to go back to the drawing board and see, you know, four years of disappointment. Where do they go from here?”

Pagnotta: “Well, they made, as you mentioned, they made major strides this season, definitely a disappointing ending. You know, they, they were the better team against the Edmonton Oilers, but the Edmonton Oilers, maybe they were the smarter team because they took advantage of miscues by LA in order to get ahead and move on to the second round.

Yes, Rob Blake is out. They are starting, starting, excuse me, their search for a new GM immediately. They’re going to look around to see who, who that person is going to be. And that person will a) determine the fate, ultimately, the head coach, in Jim Hiller.

But at the same time, also look to make some additions to this roster. They’ve got a lot of cap space to play with. They’ve got about $25 million in space that they’re going to potentially try to use to see if they can help add to this, to this roster.

So with everything that’s going on, every, all the pieces that they’ve got in LA with the core, with guys like (Adrian) Kempe and (Kevin) Fiala that were able to add to the, to the, to the offense of that group, they’re going to look to add to that.

So they’re going to spend some money. They’re going to be aggressive. But this will ultimately be up to the new guy in charge. We’ll have to wait and see who that is.”

