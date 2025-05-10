NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild, New York Islanders, and the Chicago Blackhawks

The Minnesota Wild will be looking for centers and maybe a scoring winger

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin said that their defense is set and they’ll be in the market for centers, and they wouldn’t be opposed to adding a scoring winger.

The New York Islanders GM/president search

Arthur Staple: Ken Holland could be the favorite for the New York Islanders president and/or GM position.

The Islanders asked permission from the Montreal Canadiens to speak with Jeff Gorton.

Pierre LeBrun: Understanding that Gorton will be staying with the Canadiens.

NHL Rumors: New York Islanders Must Get GM Hire Right

Marc Bergevin is a candidate for a position with the Islanders and the Los Angeles Kings.

(As of a couple of days ago) Haven’t heard much on Jarmo Kekalainen and Peter Chiarelli.

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: As of Tuesday, the Islanders hadn’t asked the Kings for permission to speak with Marc Bergevin.

The Islanders plan on interviewing Tampa Bay Lightning assistant GM Mathieu Darche. There are a few others that Islanders would like to speak with but their teams are still in the playoffs.

Whoever the Islanders hire will have to make a decision on whether to keep Patrick Roy as their head coach or to move on. He does have three years left on his contract.

NHL Rumors: The Utah Mammoth are Going to be Aggressive This Offseason

There is no timeline for the Chicago Blackhawks coaching search

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson on if there is a timeline for their head coaching search.

“No real timeline. We’re going through the process right now. We’re really excited about the people we’ve gotten to talk to, and will get to talk to. It’s not necessarily about timeline, we just want to get this right, and we want to make sure we have all the information to get it right, and that’s what we’re going through right now.”

