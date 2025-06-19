NHL Free Agents: A Collection of Top 12 to 50 Unrestricted Free Agent Lists

NHL Free Agents

The 2025 NHL unrestricted free agent class is headlined by a few marquee names but is generally considered a weaker class. Compiling a collection of top NHL free agent lists.
The 2025 NHL unrestricted free agent class is headlined by a few marquee names but is generally considered thinner and less star-studded than in recent years. Mitch Marner of the Toronto Maple Leafs is the clear centerpiece and is to command a contract likely exceeding $13 million per season if he reaches the open market. Marner’s teammate, John Tavares, is also a top UFA, though at 34, he’ll likely need to accept a significant pay cut from his previous $11 million cap hit if he’s to re-sign with the Leafs, where he wants to remain.

Beyond the Leafs duo, the forward market features several productive players: Nikolaj Ehlers, Matt Duchene, Sam Bennett, Brock Boeser, Patrick Kane, and Brad Marchand headline a group that offers scoring and experience but lacks the superstar depth of prior years. Duchene, in particular, is coming off one of his best seasons and could spark a bidding war among teams needing a second-line center. Marchand is having a fantastic Stanley Cup Final.

The defense market is led by Aaron Ekblad, a proven top-pairing blueliner with Stanley Cup winner on his resume, followed by shutdown specialist Vladislav Gavrikov and reliable two-way options like Ivan Provorov and Dante Fabbro. However, there’s no franchise-altering defenseman available, and much of the class consists of solid middle-pairing players.

Goaltending is the thinnest position, with Jake Allen as the best available after several top names signed extensions.

This year’s UFA class is shaped by a rising salary cap, $95.5 million, giving teams more flexibility to pursue roster upgrades. Still, with a sharp drop-off in talent after the top 15-20 names, teams looking for game-changers may need to look to the trade market or make aggressive early offers to secure the few difference-makers available.

Rank NHL Rumors
June 8th		 Bleacher Report
June 10th		 Daily Faceoff
June 2nd		 The Fourth
Period
June 1st
1 Mitch Marner Mitch Marner Mitch Marner Mitch Marner
2 Sam Bennett Sam Bennett Sam Bennett Sam Bennett
3 Nikolaj Ehlers John Tavares Brock Boeser John Tavares
4 John Tavares Nikolaj Ehlers Aaron Ekblad Nikolaj Ehlers
5 Brock Boeser Brock Boeser John Tavares Brock Boeser
6 Aaron Ekblad Aaron Ekblad Matt Duchene Aaron Ekblad
7 Ivan Provorov Brad Marchand Brad Marchand Matt Duchene
8 Matt Duchene Vladislav Gavrikov Jonathan Toews Brock Nelson
9 Vladislav Gavrikov Ivan Provorov Nikolaj Ehlers Ivan Provorov
10 Brad Marchand Mikael Granlund Ivan Provorov Brad Marchand
11 Mikael Granlund Jake Allen Vladislav Gavrikov Vladislav Gavrikov
12 Jake Allen Matt Duchene Brock Nelson Mikael Granlund
13 Dante Fabbro Claude Giroux Patrick Kane Patrick Kane
14 Patrick Kane Ryan Donato Dmitry Orlov Ryan Donato
15 Pius Suter Patrick Kane Mikael Granlund Jake Allen
16 Ryan Donato Dante Fabbro Claude Giroux Pius Suter
17 Dmitry Orlov Dmitry Orlov Jamie Benn Dante Fabbro
18 Jonathan Drouin Pius Suter Brent Burns Claude Giroux
19 Jack Roslovic Jamie Benn Jonathan Drouin Dmitri Orlov
20 Andrei Kuzmenko Jonathan Toews Pius Suter Ryan Lindgren
21 Trent Frederic Ryan Donato Victor Olofsson
22 Ryan Lindgren Jack Roslovic Yanni Gourde
23 Jamie Benn Andrei Kuzmenko Andrew Mangipane
24 Claude Giroux Yanni Gourde Andrei Kuzmenko
25 Jonathan Toews Trent Frederic Trent Frederic
26 Dan Vladar Jake Allen Brian Dumoulin
27 Henri Jokiharju Reilly Smith Connor Brown
28 Reilly Smith Brandon Tanev Reilly Smith
29 Victor Olofsson Corey Perry Jonathan Drouin
30 Brent Burns Matt Grzelcyk Cody Ceci
31 Matt Grzelcyk Cody Ceci Anthony Beauvillier
32 Cody Ceci Evgenii Dadonov Mason Appleton
33 Andrew Mangipane Andrew Mangiapane Brandon Saad
34 Connor Brown Ryan Lindgren Brent Burns
35 Anthony Beauvillier Mason Appleton Nick Perbix
36 John Klingberg Gustav Nyquist Jack Roslovic
37 Brian Dumoulin Alex Lyon Dan Vladar
38 Brandon Tanev Victor Olofsson Henri Jokiharju
39 Mason Appleton Justin Brazeau John Klingberg
40 Justin Brazeau Nick Perbix Brandon Tanev
41 Joel Armia Dan Vladar
42 Nick Perbix Adam Gaudette
43 Nick Bjugstad Joel Armia
44 Alex Lyon Nick Bjugstad
45 Christian Dvorak Nate Schmidt
46 Corey Perry Brandon Saad
47 Nate Schmidt Connor Brown
48 Adam Gaudette Anthony Beauvillier
49 Evgenii Dadonov Henri Jokiharju
50 Gustav Nyquist Jeff Skinner

NHL Free Agency: List of Pending Unrestricted Free Agent Forwards

Rank TSN
May 26th		 Sportsnet
May. 21st		 THW
May 12th
1 Mitch Marner Mitch Marner Mitch Marner
2 Sam Bennett Sam Bennett John Tavares
3 John Tavares Nikolaj Ehlers Nikolaj Ehlers
4 Nikolaj Ehlers John Tavares Matt Duchene
5 Brock Boeser Aaron Ekblad Sam Bennett
6 Vladislav Gavrikov Brad Marchand Patrick Kane
7 Ivan Provorov Brock Boeser Brock Boeser
8 Brock Nelson Matt Duchene Aaron Ekblad
9 Matt Duchene Vladislav Gavrikov Jonathan Drouin
10 Aaron Ekblad Brock Nelson Claude Giroux
11 Brad Marchand Mikael Granlund Mikael Granlund
12 Jake Allen Pius Suter Brad Marchand
13 Mikael Granlund Ryan Donato
14 Ryan Donato Vladislav Gavrikov
15 Dante Fabbro Dante Fabbro
16 Ryan Lindgren Pius Suter
17 Pius Suter Jake Allen
18 Patrick Kane Ivan Provorov
19 Dmitry Orlov Dmitry Orlov
20 Kyle Palmieri Jamie Benn
21 Jonathan Drouin Andrei Kuzmenko
22 Claude Giroux Evgenii Dadonov
23 Jack Roslovic Reilly Smith
24 John Klingberg Connor Brown
25 Connor Brown Jack Roslovic
26 Jamie Benn Andrew Mangiapane
27 Dan Vladar James van Riemsdyk
28 Henri Jokiharju Matt Grzelcyk
29 Victor Olofsson Corey Perry
30 Cody Ceci Brian Dumoulin
31 Andrei Kuzmenko
32 Trent Frederic
33 Nick Perbix
34 Brian Dumoulin
35 Adam Gaudette
36 Reilly Smith
37 Nate Schmidt
38 Andrew Mangiapane
39 Mason Appleton
40 Anthony Beauvillier
41 Corey Perry
42 Brent Burns
43 Yanni Gourde
44 Alex Lyon
45 Evgenii Dadonov
46 Gustav Nyquist
47 Brandon Saad
48 Matt Grzelcyk
49 Taylor Raddysh
50 Brandon Tanev

 

Offer Sheet Compensation

<$1.54M no comp
$1.54M – $2.34M: 3rd
$2.34M – $4.68M: 2nd
$4.68M – $7.02M: 1st, 3rd
$7.02M – $9.36M: 1st, 2nd, 3rd
$9.36M – $11.7M: 1st, 1st, 2nd, 3rd
$11.7M+: 1st, 1st, 1st, 1st,

2024-25 Critical Dates

June 1-7: NHL Scouting Combine (Buffalo, NY)
June 20th: Last possible day for the Stanley Cup Final
June 27th-28th: 2025 NHL Draft
July 1st: Start of free agency