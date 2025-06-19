NHL Free Agents: A Collection of Top 12 to 50 Unrestricted Free Agent Lists

The 2025 NHL unrestricted free agent class is headlined by a few marquee names but is generally considered thinner and less star-studded than in recent years. Mitch Marner of the Toronto Maple Leafs is the clear centerpiece and is to command a contract likely exceeding $13 million per season if he reaches the open market. Marner’s teammate, John Tavares, is also a top UFA, though at 34, he’ll likely need to accept a significant pay cut from his previous $11 million cap hit if he’s to re-sign with the Leafs, where he wants to remain.

Beyond the Leafs duo, the forward market features several productive players: Nikolaj Ehlers, Matt Duchene, Sam Bennett, Brock Boeser, Patrick Kane, and Brad Marchand headline a group that offers scoring and experience but lacks the superstar depth of prior years. Duchene, in particular, is coming off one of his best seasons and could spark a bidding war among teams needing a second-line center. Marchand is having a fantastic Stanley Cup Final.

The defense market is led by Aaron Ekblad, a proven top-pairing blueliner with Stanley Cup winner on his resume, followed by shutdown specialist Vladislav Gavrikov and reliable two-way options like Ivan Provorov and Dante Fabbro. However, there’s no franchise-altering defenseman available, and much of the class consists of solid middle-pairing players.

Goaltending is the thinnest position, with Jake Allen as the best available after several top names signed extensions.

This year’s UFA class is shaped by a rising salary cap, $95.5 million, giving teams more flexibility to pursue roster upgrades. Still, with a sharp drop-off in talent after the top 15-20 names, teams looking for game-changers may need to look to the trade market or make aggressive early offers to secure the few difference-makers available.

Rank NHL Rumors

June 8th Bleacher Report

June 10th Daily Faceoff

June 2nd The Fourth

Period

June 1st 1 Mitch Marner Mitch Marner Mitch Marner Mitch Marner 2 Sam Bennett Sam Bennett Sam Bennett Sam Bennett 3 Nikolaj Ehlers John Tavares Brock Boeser John Tavares 4 John Tavares Nikolaj Ehlers Aaron Ekblad Nikolaj Ehlers 5 Brock Boeser Brock Boeser John Tavares Brock Boeser 6 Aaron Ekblad Aaron Ekblad Matt Duchene Aaron Ekblad 7 Ivan Provorov Brad Marchand Brad Marchand Matt Duchene 8 Matt Duchene Vladislav Gavrikov Jonathan Toews Brock Nelson 9 Vladislav Gavrikov Ivan Provorov Nikolaj Ehlers Ivan Provorov 10 Brad Marchand Mikael Granlund Ivan Provorov Brad Marchand 11 Mikael Granlund Jake Allen Vladislav Gavrikov Vladislav Gavrikov 12 Jake Allen Matt Duchene Brock Nelson Mikael Granlund 13 Dante Fabbro Claude Giroux Patrick Kane Patrick Kane 14 Patrick Kane Ryan Donato Dmitry Orlov Ryan Donato 15 Pius Suter Patrick Kane Mikael Granlund Jake Allen 16 Ryan Donato Dante Fabbro Claude Giroux Pius Suter 17 Dmitry Orlov Dmitry Orlov Jamie Benn Dante Fabbro 18 Jonathan Drouin Pius Suter Brent Burns Claude Giroux 19 Jack Roslovic Jamie Benn Jonathan Drouin Dmitri Orlov 20 Andrei Kuzmenko Jonathan Toews Pius Suter Ryan Lindgren 21 Trent Frederic Ryan Donato Victor Olofsson 22 Ryan Lindgren Jack Roslovic Yanni Gourde 23 Jamie Benn Andrei Kuzmenko Andrew Mangipane 24 Claude Giroux Yanni Gourde Andrei Kuzmenko 25 Jonathan Toews Trent Frederic Trent Frederic 26 Dan Vladar Jake Allen Brian Dumoulin 27 Henri Jokiharju Reilly Smith Connor Brown 28 Reilly Smith Brandon Tanev Reilly Smith 29 Victor Olofsson Corey Perry Jonathan Drouin 30 Brent Burns Matt Grzelcyk Cody Ceci 31 Matt Grzelcyk Cody Ceci Anthony Beauvillier 32 Cody Ceci Evgenii Dadonov Mason Appleton 33 Andrew Mangipane Andrew Mangiapane Brandon Saad 34 Connor Brown Ryan Lindgren Brent Burns 35 Anthony Beauvillier Mason Appleton Nick Perbix 36 John Klingberg Gustav Nyquist Jack Roslovic 37 Brian Dumoulin Alex Lyon Dan Vladar 38 Brandon Tanev Victor Olofsson Henri Jokiharju 39 Mason Appleton Justin Brazeau John Klingberg 40 Justin Brazeau Nick Perbix Brandon Tanev 41 Joel Armia Dan Vladar 42 Nick Perbix Adam Gaudette 43 Nick Bjugstad Joel Armia 44 Alex Lyon Nick Bjugstad 45 Christian Dvorak Nate Schmidt 46 Corey Perry Brandon Saad 47 Nate Schmidt Connor Brown 48 Adam Gaudette Anthony Beauvillier 49 Evgenii Dadonov Henri Jokiharju 50 Gustav Nyquist Jeff Skinner

