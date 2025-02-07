NHL Injuries: Avs, Blue Jackets, Panthers, Predators, Devils, Flyers, Penguins, Lightning, Leafs, and Canucks

Aaron Vickers: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Oliver Kylington returned to the lineup last night after missing 31 games with an upper-body injury.

Defenseman Josh Manson suffered an injury on Tuesday and won’t play before the Four Nations.

Craig Merz: Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski returned to the lineup after missing Tuesday’s game with an upper-body injury.

Lou Korac: Florida Panthers forward Mackie Samoskevich returned to the lineup after missing the past three games with an illness but left in the second period with an upper-body injury. He’ll be re-evaluated on Saturday.

Alex Daugherty: Nashville Predators forward Jonathan Marchessault took a maintenance day.

Mike Morreale: New Jersey Devils forward Nico Hischier skated on his own yesterday morning. Coach Sheldon Keefe: “He’s back on the ice. He’s not going to be available at this point this week but the way it’s trending, it would be a surprise if he’s not available when we return from the break.”

Mike Morreale: Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler was still being evaluated. He left Tuesday’s game in the first period after falling along the boards.

Adam Kimelman: Philadelphia Flyers forward Owen Tippett won’t return to the lineup before the Four Nations. He’s been out for three games with an upper-body injury.

Defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen is dealing with an upper-body injury and could return.

Seth Rorabaugh: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said that they continue to evaluate Sidney Crosby and that more may be known today.

Forward Evgeni Malkin was briefly on the ice yesterday but there is no change to his status.

Corey Long: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Anthony Cirelli missed last night’s game and his status for their two remaining games and the Four Nations is not known.

“Not good news for Anthony Cirelli,” Cooper said. “I don’t know . You miss one and you never know, but hopefully we’ll have him back.”

Darren Brown: Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz made his first start since December 12th.

Forward Mitch Marner returned after missing Tuesday’s game with a lower-body injury.

David Quadrelli: Confirmed that Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes has an oblique injury.

Iain MacIntyre: The Canucks hope that Hughes is ready to play on Saturday against the Maple Leafs. They said it’s Hughes’ call if he plays in the Four Nations.

GM Patrik Allvin: “Quinn is extremely professional. He knows his body, and what he can do or not do, so I trust him a lot. We’re supporting him in his position.”