NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, and the Pittsburgh Penguins

Vancouver Canucks defenseman Carson Soucy is available

Rick Dhaliwal: Vancouver Canucks defenseman Carson Soucy has a full no-trade clause this season and a 12-team no-trade clause next season.

Soucy has been pushed down the depth chart after the Canucks acquired Marcus Pettersson. Defenseman Elias Pettersson has also played well on the left side.

Pierre LeBrun: Canucks defenseman Carson Soucy is available, but get the sense that he still wants to try and make it work with the Canucks.

His agent and the Canucks have talked about working together about a potential trade if that’s the route they want to go down leading up to the March 7th trade deadline.

Pittsburgh Penguins trade tiers

Josh Yohe of The Athletic: A look at the Pittsburgh Penguins trade tiers as they head towards the trade deadline.

The ‘Every GM Has a Price’ Division – Rikard Rakell.

The ‘Open for Discussion’ Division – Anthony Beauvillier, Matt Grzelcyk, Alex Nedeljkovic, Kevin Hayes, Blake Lizotte, Noel Acciari, Matt Nieto, Ryan Shea, and Pierre-Olivier Joseph.

The ‘Flip’ Division – Danton Heinen, and Vincent Desharnais.

The ‘We’d Rather Not, But We Can Talk’ Division – Michael Bunting, Cody Glass, and Philip Tomasino.

‘Maybe Next Year’ Division – Bryan Rust (NMC expires on July 1st)

The ‘Please, Let’s Talk’ Division – Ryan Graves, and Tristan Jarry.

The ‘Hall of Fame’ Division – Erik Karlsson and Kris Letang.

Nobody will likely be interested in Karlsson’s contract but the Penguins should be willing to talk. Don’t think Letang will be traded or that he’d be willing to waive his NMC, but he might get some interest.

NHL Rumors: Carolina Hurricanes, and Some May Need Convincing

The ‘It’s Not Happening’ Division – Sergei Murashov, Joel Blomqvist, Rutger McGroarty, Harrison Brunicke, Emil Pieniniemi, Owen Pickering, Ville Koivunen, Vasiliy Ponomarev, Tanner Howe, Tristan Broz, and their 2025 first-round pick.

The ‘Untouchable’ Division – Sidney Crosby and Evgeny Malkin.