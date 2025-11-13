NHL Injuries: Avs, Stars, Oilers, Canadiens, Senators, Flyers, Kraken, Lightning, Canucks and More

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks forward Frank Nazar and Jason Dickinson weren’t in the lineup last night.

Evan Rawal: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said that forward Valeri Nichushkin was still being evaluated, but he’s going to miss some time.

“They got to get imaging and all that kind of stuff today, so it’s definitely a concern. He’s not here today and left the game early last night, so he’s going to miss some time, I just don’t know how much.”

Brien Rea: Dallas Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said that forward Adam Erne has returned to Dallas to be further evaluated and that he’ll be out “for a while.”

Bruce LeVine: Gulutzan said he’ll be out for a few weeks.

Adam Kimelman: Edmonton Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch on when forward Zach Hyman will make his season debut: “Unfortunately, not ready for night. Definitely sometime this week. Maybe if we’re really lucky, but definitely by Saturday.”

Mark Spector: Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins isn’t travelling with the team.

Montreal Canadiens: Forward Nick Suzuki didn’t practice yesterday. Another therapy day.

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders forward Max Shabanov practiced in a no-contact jersey.

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot won’t be in the lineup tonight.

Jordan Hall: Philadelphia Flyers forward Tyson Foerster has been activated from the IR and returned to the lineup last night.

Emerald City Hockey: Seattle Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord was on the ice for practice yesterday. He’s on the IR with an upper-body injury.

Lou Korac: St. Louis Blues forward Mathieu Joseph practiced yesterday after missing Tuesday’s game with a lower-body injury. Coach Jim Montgomery: “I think he is a player. He’s fine.” So, it looks like he could return on Friday.

Corey Long: The Tampa Bay Lightning were without seven players last night: defensemen Victor Hedman (undisclosed) and Ryan McDonagh (undisclosed), and forwards Anthony Cirelli (undisclosed), Pontus Holmberg (undisclosed), Dominic James (undisclosed) and Nick Paul (upper-body).

Rick Dhaliwal: Early word is that it’s a groin injury for Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko.

Frank Seravalli : Demko could be out for two to three weeks with a minor injury.

: Demko could be out for two to three weeks with a minor injury. Jeff Paterson: Two to three weeks would mean:

2 weeks: 5 games (at CAR/at TBL/at FLA/vs DAL/vs CGY)

3 weeks; 9 games (at ANA/at SJS/at LAK/at COL)SinBin.Vegas: Vegas Golden Knights forward William Karlsson is still not practicing with the team.

