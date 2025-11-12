NHL Rumors: St. Louis Blues, Nashville Predators, and the Buffalo Sabres

St. Louis Blues Justin Faulk will get some trade interest

The Fourth Period: As the St. Louis Blues sit towards the bottom of the standings, GM Doug Armstrong has let teams know they’re willing to listen on some of their players. Forward Brayden Schenn will generate interest, as well as defenseman Justin Faulk.

The 33-year-old Faulk has one more year on his contract at a $6.5 million cap hit, but only $4.5 million salary for this year and next. He has a 15-team no-trade list. Teams will be calling to see what the price would be.

The Nashville Predators could have plenty of assets to move if they want to make big changes

The Fourth Period: Another team struggling this season are the Nashville Predators. Speculation is flying in Nashville.

Head coach Andrew Brunette is under contract for one more season. David Pagnotta reported that forwards Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault could be willing to consider a trade to a contender later in the season.

Pending UFAs include Forwards Michael Bunting, Erik Haula, Michael McCarron, Tyson Jost and Cole Smith, and defenceman Nick Blankenburg.

Forward Ryan O’Reilly could be the most likely of any Predators to get traded. The 34-year-old has one year left at $4.5 million. With that contract, several contenders are already watching.

The Buffalo Sabres are telling teams that Tage Thompson isn’t available right now

Marco D’Amico of RG Media: Another bad start for the Buffalo Sabres this season, has teams circling and wondering who they can pry away.

The Montreal Canadiens and Vancouver Canucks are among the teams that have inquired about forward Tage Thompson. A source said that GM Kevyn Adams has consistently be saying that he’s “Not available at this time.”

They Sabres aren’t going to make any panic trades, and are currently not interested in moving Thompson. He has a five-team no-trade list. If they Sabres did make him available later in the season or next offseason, he’d genereate a lot of interest.

