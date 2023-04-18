NHL Injuries: Bergeron, Pavelski, Stone, Jannot, Predators, and Capitals

Jimmy Murphy: Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk said after the game that Patrice Bergeron was around the team all day helping them get ready.

If Bergeron was really sick and not able to play, they wouldn’t let him do that. He clearly missed the game due to an injury.

Michael Russo: Dallas Stars coach Pete DeBoer said that forward Joe Pavelski is “OK, but banged up” after the hit and hitting “his head on the ice.”

NOT arguing if it IS/IS NOT a clean hit by Dumba. Optics make it seem like Dumba finishes the hit off balance.. tells me he doesn’t get clean contact on Pavelski and is how he’s finishing through the front/face/head of Pavelski, not pure shoulder to shoulder. Thoughts with Joe. pic.twitter.com/S5pzKRsUXp — Aaron Ward (@NHL_AaronWard) April 18, 2023

Erik Erlendsson: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper said that forward Tanner Jeannot won’t be ready for Game 1 tonight.

Chris Krenn: Cooper on Jeannot: “He’s definitely not going in Game 1, but what went from week-to-week has definitely been trimmed down to day-to-day.”

Elliotte Friedman: Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy confirms that Mark Stone will play in Game 1 tonight.

Vegas Golden Knights: Golden Knights coach Cassidy on Stone: “We don’t expect too much, it’s his first game in a long time. No matter what, he’ll be a positive influence for us.”

Jesse Granger : “I’ve seen so many comments similar to this today, and it’s complete nonsense. Mark Stone had back surgery on Jan. 31. If anything his recovery time is incredibly quick, so it’s not as if they drug it out for cap purposes. What about it can possibly construed as a lie? “

"Even if you believe that nonsense, what motivation is there for it? You really think Vegas held its captain & best player out for cap space, to add Ivan Barbashev, Teddy Blueger and Jonathan Quick (2 of which aren't even in the lineup)??? People aren't thinking this through."

Emma Lingan: Nashville Predators forward Jeremy Lauzon on his injury

“I’m feeling a little better every day. I just keep pushing forward trying to get healthy here. It’s always hard to know the timeframe for a concussion, but every day i wake up and I just keep getting a little bit better. So we’re making good strides in that direction…

My brother Zach that was drafted by Pittsburgh in ’17 had to stop playing hockey because of concussion. So that hit close. I’ve only got one brain, so until I was 100% I wasn’t coming back.

Obviosly it was really hard for me to be sidelined and see the guys pushing for playoffs. The only thing I really wanted was to be on the ice to help the team. But right now I’m just taking a step back to make sure my brain heals correctly.”

Emma Lingan: Predators forward Filip Forsberg on his injury.

” pretty good. It’s hard to speculate with games and things like that. Obviously, there were a couple of steps more than we needed to get to before playing, but like I said, I ran out of time.

It was hard to say, but I do feel good now and we do have a lot of time. So I guess that’s the only positive with not making the playoffs – at least the pressure’s off of trying to push to come back.

The first little bit was obviously a little tougher, but then it kind of cleared out fairly quick. It’s hard to really explain unless you’ve ever had one. But you just donm’t feel right, which is probably the best way to describe it…

I didn’t really have any issues talking to people doing things like that off the ice, which obviosly is a blessing in disguise, but at the same time it almost frustrates you more because you feel pretty much normal but you’re missing that last little bit that it takes to play in the NHL.”

Sammi Silber of The Hockey News: The Washington Capitals will decide over the next couple of weeks as to whether forward Nic Dowd will require surgery. He dealt with multiple injuries this season and wouldn’t say what his most recent issues were.

Forward T.J. Oshie had double ablation on his back and feels “light-years” better than he did before. He’ll be able to start training right away, something he hasn’t been able to do in years.

Forward Alex Ovechkin dealt with three upper-body injuries this season but nothing his serious and he’ll head back to Russia.

Forward Evgeny Kuznetsov dealt with some injuries this year but won’t require surgery.

Forward Anthony Mantha was dealing with a groin injury and won’t require surgery.