NHL Injuries: Blackhawks, Stars, Kings, Wild, Devils, Penguins, Maple Leafs, and Canucks

Bruce Miles: Chicago Blackhawks forward Tyler Bertuzzi missed yesterday’s game with an undisclosed injury and is listed as day-to-day.

Forward Ilya Mikheyev left in the third period with an upper-body injury. Coach Jeff Blashill said they should know more this morning and he guesses it’s a day-to-day thing.

Puck Pedia: The Dallas Stars placed defenseman Nils Lundkvist on the LTIR. They have $816,000 in LTIR cap space after making a call-up.

Robby Stanley: Stars forward Roope Hintz missed yesterday’s game with an upper-body injury.

Zach Dooley: Los Angeles Kings forward Warren Foegele left last night’s game after a collision with Nick Foligno.

Jesse Pierce: Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Foligno missed yesterday’s game with an upper-body injury.

Stephen Whyno: New Jersey Devils defenseman Brett Pesce won’t be joining the team on their Western Conference road trip. Goaltender Jacob Markstrom appears ready to return, as they’ve sent Nico Daws back to the AHL.

Mike Morreale: Markstrom backed up Jake Allen yesterday.

James Nichols: The last time the media has been told, the earliest Devils defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic is expected to return is January 2026.

NHL: Devils forward Cody Glass has missed the past three games and is going to be out for an extended period of time.

Penguins PR: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Rickard Rakell had surgery on his left hand and is going to be out for six to eight weeks.

Mark Masters: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said that they’re hopeful that forward William Nylander is able to return from his lower-body injury on Tuesday.

Brendan Batchelor: Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes missed yesterday’s game with a lower-body injury.

NHL: Canucks coach Adam Foote said Hughes was injured late in Saturday’s game. He’s day-to-day.

Kevin Woodley: Canucks defenseman Victor Mancini left last night’s game in the second period with an undisclosed injury.

