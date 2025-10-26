NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames, Vancouver Canucks, and the Boston Bruins

Nazem Kadri now has a 13-team no-trade list, but the Calgary Flames won’t be trading him soon

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the speculation surrounding Calgary Flames forward Nazem Kadri. He no longer has a no-movement clause, but does have a 13-team no-trade list.

Ron MacLean: “So the Flames’ tough start. You’ve been opening up the Nazem Kadri story.”

Friedman: “All right, so obviously, there’s a lot going on here, and Kadri, because he’s a hugely popular player and a very good one, there’s a lot of attention on him.

Number one, there is zero chance, zero, he is going anywhere before he plays the game number 1,000. He’s at 994 right now. It’s obviously a huge deal to him, his family and the Flames, and nothing will happen before that 1,000th game is played soon.

The other thing too is, it came out this week that his trade status had changed. He’s no longer got a full no-trade clause. He’s got a 13-team no-trade list. And I do think Ron, one thing that’s happening is, all these teams are trying to find out, am I on that list? Because if I am, and I want him, what are we going to have to do to sell him on the potential of coming to us if Calgary decides to go down that road.”

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the speculation surrounding the Vancouver Canucks search for a centerman, and their connections to Boston Bruins center Pavel Zacha.

“The other thing we wanted to check on was Pavel Zacha and Vancouver. Now, my buddy Rick Dhaliwal reported that the Canucks have contacted the Bruins this week about Zacha. That’s true, and I think it’s been going on for quite some time. I think it’s all the way going back to the summer, the Canucks and Bruins have been on/off about this.

Zacha is not in the last year of his deal. He has another year. Teams are looking for centers. Boston doesn’t have to do anything here it doesn’t want to do, but this has kind of been a dance the Canucks and some other teams seeing if they can pry Zacha out of there.

One thing about Vancouver, though, in this case, and do not believe they are on Zacha is no trade list.”

