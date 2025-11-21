NHL Injuries: Bruins, Blackhawks, Avs, Kings, Wild, Habs, Preds, Lightning, Leafs, Canucks, and More

Emily Kaplan: The timeline for Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy after facial surgery will depend on how he heals. It’s expected that he’ll be good before the Olympics.

Bruce Miles: Chicago Blackhawks forward Andre Burakovsky left in the first period with an undisclosed injury. He took a hit from Ryan Lindgren, and his helmet came off. Burakovsky was ruled out for tonight’s game by coach Jeff Blashill.

Ryan Boulding: Colorado Avalanche forward Gavin Brindley left last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

LA Kings PR: The Los Angeles Kings have placed defenseman Drew Doughty on the IR.

Minnesota Wild PR: Forward Vladimir Tarasenko was placed on the IR retroactive to November 14th with a lower-body injury.

Sean Farrell: Montreal Canadiens forward Jake Evans left last night’s game late in the second period after taking a hard hit from Tom Wilson.

Russell Vannozzi: Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi was moving around well at practice and could be ready soon. He’s been out since October 23rd with an upper-body injury.

Mollie Walker: New York Rangers defenseman Will Borgan is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Mollie Walker: Rangers coach Mike Sullivan said there is no timeline on forward Matt Rempe, and adds, “He’s on a rehab schedule right now where he’s three days on, one day off… He is on the ice and he’s skating.”

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators coach Travis Green said that forward Lars Eller won’t be available tonight.

Dan Arritt: Ottawa Senators defenseman Nikolas Matinpalo left in the second period of last night’s game.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (lower-body) wasn’t on the ice yesterday.

Lou Korac: St. Louis Blues forward Jake Neighbours has been activated from the IR.

Erik Erlendsson: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper said that defenseman Victor Hedman could be out for another couple of weeks. It’s not the same issue he dealt with in the preseason. Cooper: “It’s a tough one for him. The big thing here is the longevity, having him be better in the long run.”

Benjamin Pierce: Lightning forward Nick Paul returned to the lineup.

Terry Koshan: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube on goaltender Anthony Stolarz: “Worse than we thought (initially). He’s not ready to get on the ice yet and do the things he has needed to do. Hopefully it’s soon. I really don’t have a timetable for him. Maybe tomorrow he’ll be on the ice, I’m not sure.”

Luke Fox: Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews took part in their morning skate yesterday, the first time back with the team. Coach Berube said there is no timetable on his return, but added: “He’s feeling a lot better, and he’s shooting the puck pretty well. So, that’s a good sign.”

Dave McCarthy: Maple Leafs forward Scott Laughton returned to the lineup last night.

Cole Bagley: Utah Mammoth defenseman Sean Durzi was on the ice with the team yesterday and was wearing a regular jersey.

David Quadrelli: Vancouver Canucks coach Adam Foote updated some of their injuries. Defenseman Derek Forbort will still be out for a while. Forward Nils Hoglander will be ready closer to the 10-week mark than the eight-week mark, which is about three weeks from now.

Brendan Batchelor: Canucks forward Teddy Blueger was on the ice for their optional morning skate in a no-contact jersey.

