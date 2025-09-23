NHL Injuries: Bruins, Hurricanes, Blackhawks, Islanders, Penguins, Lightning, Mammoth, and Golden Knights

Andrew Fantucchio: Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak was back skating with the main group yesterday.

Steve Conroy: Pastrnak said that all last season, he was dealing with tendinitis in his knee. It got better over the offseason, and it’s something that he’ll have to maintain.

NHL.com: Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin has missed the start of training camp for precautionary reasons due to soreness.

Defenseman Jalen Chatfield is being held out with a hip issue.

NHL.com: Chicago Blackhawks forward Andre Burakovsky (lower-body) was back on the ice after taking Sunday off. Forwards Landon Slaggert and Brett Seney didn’t practice yesterday after leaving Sunday’s practice early with lower-body issues.

NHL Rumors: Free Agents Still Looking to Sign on for This Season

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders forward Kashawn Aicheson is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Kevin Hayes will miss the start of the regular season. He’ll be re-evaluated in a month after suffering an upper-body injury on the first day of training camp in a collision with defenseman Ryan Graves.

NHL.com: Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy missed Friday’s scrimmage and wasn’t on the ice on Sunday.

Coach Jon Cooper: “It’s player management, so he’ll be out probably a few days, latest hopefully a week and then he’ll be back in there.”

NHL.com: Utah Mammoth forward Logan Cooley is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. Also out for the Mammoth are Barrett Hayton (undisclosed and day-to-day), Jack McBain (undisclosed and day-to-day), Alex Kerfoot (lower-body and week-to-week), and Liam O’Brien (lower-body).

Derek Van Diest: Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo didn’t rule out returning from his hip injury later this season.

“Nothing is really concrete,” Pietrangelo said Monday. “I’m just going to continue to take it day-by-day and go throughout my process and see where it goes.”

NHL Rumors: The Impact of the Rising Salary Cap

He’ll start the season on the LTIR. He has two years left at $8.8 million. Pietrangelo didn’t have surgery and is just rehabbing the injury, and is able to be around teammates during training camp.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.