NHL Rumors: Free Agents Still Looking to Sign on for This Season

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: As of last Thursday, Mason McTavish hasn’t asked for a trade, and he wants to remain with the Anaheim Ducks.

Get the sense that the Nashville Predators and Luke Evangelista would do a two-year deal, but they can’t agree on money. Barry Trotz said last week that the sides talk almost daily.

Jack Roslovic remains unsigned for the upcoming season. Believe that at some point, Roslovic turned down an offer from the Edmonton Oilers. He’s since switched agents. He’s believed to be looking for more than a year, which may not be easy to do at this point.

It’s believed that defenseman Matt Grzelcyk turned down a one-year deal from a Western Conference team, and has since signed a PTO with the Chicago Blackhawks. He put up 40 points last season. Teams that may have an interest, depending on how their training camps go, are the Ottawa Senators, Colorado Avalanche, New York Islanders, and Anaheim Ducks.

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Welcome to the NHL, Kid episode on not much changing over the weekend involving the unsigned RFAs – Luke Evangelista, Luke Hughes, and Mason McTavish.

Friedman: “News-wise Kyle, I don’t think a lot has changed.”

Friedman: “I don’t think a lot has changed. So the, so now we know that Luke Evangelista, so we know Mason McTavish earlier this week, he went back to Ottawa. He left California and he went back to Ottawa.

Luke Evangelista left Nashville, and I think he’s on his way back, or went back to Oakville, Ontario, just outside of Toronto, where he’s from, which is a bad sign. I mentioned on the last pod that I heard that Jack Quinn‘s extension in Buffalo, which is two times, like three and a third, had factored into that standoff. And nothing I was told over the weekend has changed my opinion of that. And I think the Predators are not close to that. So there’s a gulf, and we’ll see where this goes.

NHL Rumors: Extension Eligible Jason Robertson and Kyle Connor

I don’t, as far as I know on Sunday night, nothing had changed on McTavish. As far as I heard on Sunday night, nothing had changed on Luke Hughes. That there was still a bit of a gulf there, and they were still working on a long-term deal. I don’t believe anything has changed with Kaprizov at this point in time.”

