NHL Injuries: Bruins, Hurricanes, Panthers, Canadiens, Penguins, Golden Knights, and Capitals

Fluto Shinzawa: Boston Bruins forward Mark Kastelic is listed as day-to-day.

Kurt Dusterberg: Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere returned to the lineup after missing eight games with an upper-body injury.

Jordan McPherson: Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad and forward Jonah Gadjovich aren’t traveling with the team to Philadelphia and New Jersey for their back-to-back games starting tonight. When the team returns to Florida, they’ll be re-evaluated.

TSN: Montreal Canadiens forward Patrik Laine returned to the lineup on Saturday after missing four games due to an illness. Defenseman David Savard also returned after missing four games with an upper-body injury.

Justin Guerriero of Pittsburgh Tribune Live: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Philip Tomasino returned to the lineup after missing four games with an undisclosed injury.

Forward Michael Bunting was involved in a car accident out front of the arena yesterday. He wasn’t hurt in the accident but didn’t play in yesterday’s game.

The Penguins placed forward Evgeni Malkin on the IR. He’s been out for four games with an undisclosed injury.

Paul Delos Santos: Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel missed last night’s game with an illness. Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy:

“I don’t think Jack is long-term. It’s an illness. It’s probably one of those quick ones that he’ll be fine. I don’t know if that is a fact, but my guess is he’ll be back in .”

Forward Nicolas Roy returned to the lineup after missing the past 11 games with an upper-body injury.

Washington Capitals: Goaltender Charlie Lindgren was placed on the IR.

