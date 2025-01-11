NHL Rumors: Will Jake Evans Stay, and a Top 25 NHL Trade Watch List

Will Jake Evans remain with the Montreal Canadiens?

TVA Sports: Reporter Renaud Lavoie said that Jake Evans told him that he loves Montreal and it seems they like him too.

“I don’t know when, I don’t know the date,” Lavoie said, “but there’s a wedding coming up to make sure Jake stays in the organization.”

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said the Montreal Canadiens have told pending UFA Jake Evans that they like to extend him, but it’s not known what it would take to re-sign the 28-year-old who is having a career year.

“But if Jake Evans wants to hit the home run, as maybe he should because he’s 28, this might be his one shot at it with July 1st. That home-run deal does not happen much at all. He knows that. So, he either finds a way to make something work for the Habs and they’d be happy to sign him. Or, he does go to market.”

At $1.7 million, he’d be an attractive trade chip at the deadline if the Canadiens don’t think they could get a deal done. The New Jersey Devils have already kicked tires on Evans.

The Fourth Period: A look at the top 25 players who could be traded ahead of the March 7th NHL trade deadline, and teams that have been linked to those players.

1. J.T. Miller / Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks

Teams linked to – Buffalo, Carolina, NY Rangers, Detroit, Minnesota, Boston

2. Brock Nelson, C – New York Islanders

Teams linked to – Minnesota, Dallas, Boston, Toronto

3. Mikael Granlund, C – San Jose Sharks

4. Ivan Provorov, LD/RD – Columbus Blue Jackets

Teams linked to – Ottawa, Vancouver, Dallas, Florida

5. Yanni Gourde, C – Seattle Kraken

Teams linked to – Washington, Toronto, Tampa Bay, Vegas

6. Mika Zibanejad, C – New York Rangers

7. Dylan Cozens, C – Buffalo Sabres

Teams linked to – Vancouver, Carolina, Chicago, Detroit, Nashville

NHL Rumors: Nashville Predators, Detroit Red Wings, and the Buffalo Sabres

8. Jake Evans, C – Montreal Canadiens

Team linked to – Los Angeles

9. John Gibson, G – Anaheim Ducks

Teams linked to – Carolina, Edmonton

10. Marcus Pettersson, LD – Pittsburgh Penguins

Teams linked to – Vancouver, Edmonton, Dallas

11. K’Andre Miller, LD – New York Rangers

12. Kyle Palmieri, LW – New York Islanders

13. Brandon Tanev, LW/RW – Seattle Kraken

14. Brian Dumoulin, LD – Anaheim Ducks

Teams linked to – Winnipeg, Dallas, Tampa Bay, Edmonton

15. Scott Laughton, C – Philadelphia Flyers

Teams linked to – Toronto, Los Angeles, Tampa Bay

16. Ryan Lindgren, LD – New York Rangers

Team linked to – Winnipeg

17. Taylor Hall, LW – Chicago Blackhawks

18. Rasmus Ristolainen, LD/RD – Philadelphia Flyers

Teams linked to – Edmonton, Dallas, Vancouver, Winnipeg

19. Chris Kreider, LW – New York Rangers

20. Gustav Nyquist, RW/C – Nashville Predators

NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens Will Continue To Listen on Potential Free Agents

21. David Savard, RD – Montreal Canadiens

Teams linked to – Edmonton, Vancouver

22. Rasmus Andersson, RD – Calgary Flames

Teams linked to – Dallas, Ottawa, Tampa Bay

23. Brandon Saad, LW – St. Louis Blues

24. Nick Robertson, LW – Toronto Maple Leafs

Teams linked to – Dallas, Seattle

25. Christian Dvorak, LW/C – Montreal Canadiens