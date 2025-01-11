NHL Rumors: Will Jake Evans Stay, and a Top 25 NHL Trade Watch List

Will Jake Evans remain with the Montreal Canadiens?
TVA Sports: Reporter Renaud Lavoie said that Jake Evans told him that he loves Montreal and it seems they like him too.
“I don’t know when, I don’t know the date,” Lavoie said, “but there’s a wedding coming up to make sure Jake stays in the organization.”
TSN: Pierre LeBrun said the Montreal Canadiens have told pending UFA Jake Evans that they like to extend him, but it’s not known what it would take to re-sign the 28-year-old who is having a career year.
“But if Jake Evans wants to hit the home run, as maybe he should because he’s 28, this might be his one shot at it with July 1st. That home-run deal does not happen much at all. He knows that. So, he either finds a way to make something work for the Habs and they’d be happy to sign him. Or, he does go to market.”
At $1.7 million, he’d be an attractive trade chip at the deadline if the Canadiens don’t think they could get a deal done. The New Jersey Devils have already kicked tires on Evans.
Top 25 NHL Trade Watch List
The Fourth Period: A look at the top 25 players who could be traded ahead of the March 7th NHL trade deadline, and teams that have been linked to those players.
1. J.T. Miller / Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks
Teams linked to – Buffalo, Carolina, NY Rangers, Detroit, Minnesota, Boston
2. Brock Nelson, C – New York Islanders
Teams linked to – Minnesota, Dallas, Boston, Toronto
3. Mikael Granlund, C – San Jose Sharks
4. Ivan Provorov, LD/RD – Columbus Blue Jackets
Teams linked to – Ottawa, Vancouver, Dallas, Florida
5. Yanni Gourde, C – Seattle Kraken
Teams linked to – Washington, Toronto, Tampa Bay, Vegas
6. Mika Zibanejad, C – New York Rangers
7. Dylan Cozens, C – Buffalo Sabres
Teams linked to – Vancouver, Carolina, Chicago, Detroit, Nashville
8. Jake Evans, C – Montreal Canadiens
Team linked to – Los Angeles
9. John Gibson, G – Anaheim Ducks
Teams linked to – Carolina, Edmonton
10. Marcus Pettersson, LD – Pittsburgh Penguins
Teams linked to – Vancouver, Edmonton, Dallas
11. K’Andre Miller, LD – New York Rangers
12. Kyle Palmieri, LW – New York Islanders
13. Brandon Tanev, LW/RW – Seattle Kraken
14. Brian Dumoulin, LD – Anaheim Ducks
Teams linked to – Winnipeg, Dallas, Tampa Bay, Edmonton
15. Scott Laughton, C – Philadelphia Flyers
Teams linked to – Toronto, Los Angeles, Tampa Bay
16. Ryan Lindgren, LD – New York Rangers
Team linked to – Winnipeg
17. Taylor Hall, LW – Chicago Blackhawks
18. Rasmus Ristolainen, LD/RD – Philadelphia Flyers
Teams linked to – Edmonton, Dallas, Vancouver, Winnipeg
19. Chris Kreider, LW – New York Rangers
20. Gustav Nyquist, RW/C – Nashville Predators
21. David Savard, RD – Montreal Canadiens
Teams linked to – Edmonton, Vancouver
22. Rasmus Andersson, RD – Calgary Flames
Teams linked to – Dallas, Ottawa, Tampa Bay
23. Brandon Saad, LW – St. Louis Blues
24. Nick Robertson, LW – Toronto Maple Leafs
Teams linked to – Dallas, Seattle
25. Christian Dvorak, LW/C – Montreal Canadiens