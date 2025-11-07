NHL Injuries: Bruins, Hurricanes, Red Wings, Wild, Devils, Lightning, Golden Knights and More

Shawn Hutcheon: Boston Bruins forward John Beecher left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Carolina Hurricanes: Defenseman K’Andre Miller was activated from the IR. He had missed the past six games with a lower-body injury.

Hurricanes PR: Hurricanes defenseman Jalen Chatfield left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Tyler Pitlick received a match penalty for a hit to the head on Jalen Chatfield. pic.twitter.com/yUmyUDEsL8 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 7, 2025

Columbus Blue Jackets: Defenseman Erik Gudbranson was placed on the IR.

Robert Tiffin: Dallas Stars forward Jamie Benn was on the ice with the team for their morning skate.

Daniella Bruce: Detroit Red Wings forward Patrick Kane (upper-body) had a good practice yesterday and coach Todd McLellan said that they’ll decide today if he returns to the lineup against the Rangers.

Joe Smith: Minnesota Wild forward Mats Zuccarello wasn’t ready to go last night but is a possibility for tonight.

Brooks Bratten: Nashville Predators forward Cole Smith (upper-body) and defenseman Adam Wilsby (lower-body, day-to-day) remain out.

Mike Morreale: New Jersey Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton suffered a lower-body injury in the second period and will be re-evaluated today.

Mike Morreale: Devils defenseman Brett Pesce was seen with a cast on his left hand. He’s been out for the past five games.

Kristy Flannery: Devils forward Cody Glass returned to the lineup last night. Forward Connor Brown isn’t quite there yet and will need some more time.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers forward Vincent Trocheck, and defenseman Urho Vaakanainen are travelling with the team. Coach Mike Sullivan said that Trocheck definitely won’t be playing.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Filip Hallander is out day-to-day.

Sheng Peng: San Jose Sharks forward William Eklund skated yesterday, but coach David Warsofsky isn’t sure if he’ll be an option for tonight.

Paul Delos Santos: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Anthony Cirelli left last night’s game in the second period with an upper-body injury.

SinBin.vegas: Elliotte Friedman reports: “Word is Adin Hill is out a few months.”

Coach Bruce Cassidy said yesterday that goaltender Adin Hill and forward Mark Stone are week-to-week.

