NHL Rumors: Pavel Zacha and Blake Coleman

Lyle Richardson of Bleacher Report: If the Boston Bruins fall out of the playoff race and decide to make some changes, they could consider trading 28-year-old forward Pavel Zacha. He carries a $4.75 million cap hit, one year left on his deal, and an eight-team no-trade clause. The Bruins may not be sellers, but if they are, teams will be calling. The Bruins could get a first-round pick or a quality prospect for him.

Top candidates if he becomes available include the Carolina Hurricanes, Minnesota Wild, Montreal Canadiens, New York Rangers, and the Vancouver Canucks.

Honourable mentions go to the Buffalo Sabres, Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, New Jersey Devils, Philadelphia Flyers and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Calgary Flames forward Blake Coleman will draw some trade interest later in the season

The Fourth Period: David Pagnotta said on DFO Rundown last week that there are a few teams that could look at Calgary Flames forward Blake Coleman later on in the season. The soon-to-be 35-year-old has another year left on his contract at a $4.9 million salary cap hit and a 10-team trade list.

“Another year on his contract, very palatable cap hit for what he produces, has a ring… This is going to be a guy that I think a lot of contenders are going to look at to target,” Pagnotta said. “Now he has some no-trade protection, he’s got a list of teams that he’s willing to go to.

I do anticipate this conversation picking up for teams, assuming, again, Calgary doesn’t right the ship – which looks like it’s gonna be pretty tough to do – but if they’re still kind of in the bottom part of the Western Conference, I do anticipate a lot of contending teams reaching out and saying, alright, A) are we on his list? Is it worth having this discussion? If we’re not, then can you just nudge him to see if he’ll change his mind? And then, B) for those teams that he’s willing to go to, what’s the price? How do we get there?”

Pagnotta adds that the Flames may be more open to the idea of moving Coleman over a Nazem Kadri. The asking price for either is going to be high.

