NHL Injuries: Bruins, Oilers, Panthers, Devils, Penguins, Sharks, and Golden Knights

NHL: Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy has practiced in a no-contact jersey. He suffered a shoulder injury during the Four Nations.

“It’s good for the morale of the team to have him around,” Bruins coach Joe Sacco said Tuesday. “He’s progressing the way he should be right now. He’s not pushing himself any more than he has to. When he’s available he’ll be in the lineup. When he’s ready.”

Bob Stauffer: Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl was on the ice for their morning skate yesterday.

Ryan Rishaug : Draisaitl isn’t expected until the weekend or next week. It was a good sign that he was on the ice yesterday.

: Draisaitl isn’t expected until the weekend or next week. It was a good sign that he was on the ice yesterday. Derek van Diest: Coach Kris Knoblauch: “Leon will be back sooner than Connor. We’re looking about a week, maybe shorter for Leon, and Connor will be longer than that.”

Gerry Moddejonge: Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner left last night’s game in the third period after he was accidentally kneed in the head by Dallas Stars’ Mikko Rantanen. Last Thursday, Skinner had to leave the game after a collision.

“I anticipate him not traveling (to their game at the Seattle Kraken on Thursday),” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. “Obviously concerned about him. He’ll be looked after and we’ll find out exactly tomorrow what the situation is.”

Stuart Skinner has left the game for the Oilers, going down after making contact with Mikko Rantanen

George Richards: Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice said that forward Brad Marchand will take part in their full practice today, and they hope to have him in the lineup on Friday against the Utah Hockey Club.

New Jersey Devils: Forward Cody Glass missed last night’s game.

Amanda Stein: Glass isn’t traveling with the Devils, but coach Sheldon Keefe said, “it’s possible he may join us later in the trip.”

Amanda Stein: Devils forwards Tomas Tatar, Cody Glass, and Justin Dowling didn’t practice yesterday.

Josh Getzoff: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin practiced in a no-contact jersey. He missed Tuesday night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Josh Getzoff: Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said that Malkin is day-to-day, and it’s not known if he’ll be in the lineup tonight against the Sabres.

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks defenseman Vincent Desharnais was on the ice for their morning skate. He’s still considered day-to-day, and it’s not known if he’ll be in the lineup tonight.

NHL: Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo is day-to-day with a lower-body injury, and coach Bruce Cassidy said he may not play on their three-game road trip. Forward Tomas Hertl has an upper-body injury and didn’t travel with the team.

