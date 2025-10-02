NHL Injuries: Bruins, Sabres, Avs, Stars, Habs, Preds, Rangers, Flyers, Sharks, Kraken and Mammoth

NHL.com: Boston Bruins forward Viktor Arvidsson is out with an illness. Forward Casey Mittelstadt has a lower-body issue but is expected to practice today.

Bill Hoppe of the Buffalo Hockey Beat: Buffalo Sabres forward Zach Benson has a “short-term” ailment that will keep him off the ice.

Also out for the Sabres currently are Mattias Samuelsson (upper-body), Owen Power (strain), Jordan Greenway (mid-body), and Noah Ostlund (undisclosed).

Defenseman Bowen Byram took their morning skate but didn’t play last night. He could be ready for Friday.

NHL.com: Power strained something and has missed the past two practices. They are hopeful he’s back on the ice in the next couple of days.

Meghan Angley: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said that defenseman Sam Girard is a possibility for Saturday’s game against the Dallas Stars.

Goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood hasn’t been ruled out for opening night, but Bednar isn’t concerned if he misses a game or two to start the season.

Sam Nestler: Dallas Stars forward Jamie Benn is back at home after having surgery for his collapsed lung, according to Glen Gulutzan.

Elliotte Friedman: There aren’t any long-term injury concerns for Montreal Canadiens forward Ivan Demidov after being slashed on Tuesday night.

This is really disappointing. Nick Cousins slashed Ivan Demidov after missing the boarding attempt. Hopefully Demidov is ok. And don’t get me started on Sebrango. pic.twitter.com/OSgvbgfDWp — Eric Macramalla (@EricMacramalla) October 1, 2025

Brooks Bratten: Nashville Predators forward Matthew Wood is listed as week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers coach Mike Sullivan said that forward J.T. Miller won’t be in the lineup tonight, but “trending the right way and I believe we’ll get him back in a timely manner.”

Sullivan didn’t know if they’d have Miller in the lineup.

NHL.com: Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Oliver Bonk will be out for two weeks with an upper-body injury.

Sheng Peng: San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini practiced in a regular jersey and looks to be in line for getting into a game this weekend.

Seattle Kraken: Defenseman Ryker Evans will be out for six to eight weeks with an upper-body injury.

Cole Bagley: Utah Mammoth forward Jack McBain said he’s close to being 100%.

Cole Bagley: McBain is listed as day-to-day now, is back on the ice and won’t be in the lineup tonight, according to coach Tourigny.

