NHL News: Luke Hughes Signs and Connor Ingram Traded

Connor Ingram Traded to the Edmonton Oilers

Per the Edmonton Oilers: The Oilers have acquired Connor Ingram from the Utah Mammoth in exchange for future considerations. Ingram will go to the AHL first with the Mammoth retaining $800,000 of his $1.95 million AAV.

NHL Rumors: Aleksander Barkov LTIR Status Affected by Playoff Salary Cap

Elliotte Friedman: There had to be retention as the Edmonton Oilers had some salary cap issues in order to make the deal work.

The Edmonton Oilers were looking to add goalie depth to go along with Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard. Utah placed Ingram on waivers last week as the parties agreed he wouldn’t play for the team this season.

New Jersey Devils Sign Luke Hughes To A New Contract

Elliotte Friedman: Devils and Luke Hughes agree to a seven-year contract with an AAV of $9 million.

Jim Biringer: The Devils and Luke Hughes finally agreed on a new contract after progress was made on Tuesday night. New Jersey had to come up with what they were offering.

NHL News: New Jersey Devils Extend Luke Hughes

Pierre LeBrun: The Devils and the Hughes camp, led by Pat Brisson, had different terms for what long-term was. The initial focus was on a six-year deal, but a significant gap needed to be closed. So instead, the Devils increased the price and contract length to finalize the deal. There hadn’t been much movement before Tuesday night.

?Devils Thought of the Day ? Luke Hughes and the New Jersey Devils Agree to a New Deal Contract. Holdout and Stalemate Over Is Hughes Worth It? #njdevils pic.twitter.com/UNP0uCL4zY — Jim Biringer (@JimBiringer) October 1, 2025

Luke Hughes will get a 10-team no-movement clause in years six and seven, similar to his brother Jack Hughes. He also receives Jack’s salary for the first two years of the deal, along with a $1 million signing bonus.

The #NJDevils signed 22 y/o RFA D Luke Hughes to a 7 year $9M Cap Hit contract Yr 1 – 2: $8M Salary, $1M Signing Bonus

Yr 3 – 7: $9M Salary 10 Team NTC in year 6 & 7 Rep’d by Pat Brisson @CAAHockey https://t.co/ASWCnnI94E — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) October 1, 2025

Select New Jersey Devils and Luke Hughes Still Have Work To Do New Jersey Devils and Luke Hughes Still Have Work To Do

There are questions about his defensive play in his zone, given that he had 86 turnovers last season. There is no denying his offensive ability.

Luke Hughes, signed 7x$9M by NJ, is a developing puck-moving D with skill that hasn’t quite translated to on-ice results yet. He might be the fastest D in the league, carries the puck a lot, great passer. Active in the D zone but a bit turnover prone and leaky off the rush. pic.twitter.com/xVi4HguTMx — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) October 1, 2025

Given Brock Faber‘s $8.5 million AAV with the Minnesota Wild, the Hughes camp wanted something fair market value with the salary cap going up. Now, Luke Hughes is the highest-paid Hughes brother and falls within the Cale Makar price range for a defenseman.

As Kristy Flannery of the Hockey News posted via Pat Brisson: “There was never a doubt during the negotiations that Luke wanted to remain a Devil. We looked at his comps and what he has accomplished thus far. Where the cap is going, we felt over seven years, it was a very fair deal for both sides.”

It will be interesting to see how the Devils clear cap space to make this AAV work before the start of the season.