NHL News: Luke Hughes Signs and Connor Ingram Traded

The New Jersey Devils sign Luke Hughes to a new contract as Connor Ingram is acquired by the Edmonton Oilers

Connor Ingram Traded to the Edmonton Oilers

Per the Edmonton Oilers: The Oilers have acquired Connor Ingram from the Utah Mammoth in exchange for future considerations. Ingram will go to the AHL first with the Mammoth retaining $800,000 of his $1.95 million AAV.

Elliotte Friedman: There had to be retention as the Edmonton Oilers had some salary cap issues in order to make the deal work.

The Edmonton Oilers were looking to add goalie depth to go along with Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard. Utah placed Ingram on waivers last week as the parties agreed he wouldn’t play for the team this season.

New Jersey Devils Sign Luke Hughes To A New Contract

Elliotte Friedman: Devils and Luke Hughes agree to a seven-year contract with an AAV of $9 million.

Jim Biringer: The Devils and Luke Hughes finally agreed on a new contract after progress was made on Tuesday night. New Jersey had to come up with what they were offering.

Pierre LeBrun: The Devils and the Hughes camp, led by Pat Brisson, had different terms for what long-term was. The initial focus was on a six-year deal, but a significant gap needed to be closed. So instead, the Devils increased the price and contract length to finalize the deal. There hadn’t been much movement before Tuesday night.

Luke Hughes will get a 10-team no-movement clause in years six and seven, similar to his brother Jack Hughes. He also receives Jack’s salary for the first two years of the deal, along with a $1 million signing bonus.

There are questions about his defensive play in his zone, given that he had 86 turnovers last season. There is no denying his offensive ability.

Given Brock Faber‘s $8.5 million AAV with the Minnesota Wild, the Hughes camp wanted something fair market value with the salary cap going up. Now, Luke Hughes is the highest-paid Hughes brother and falls within the Cale Makar price range for a defenseman.

As Kristy Flannery of the Hockey News posted via Pat Brisson:  “There was never a doubt during the negotiations that Luke wanted to remain a Devil. We looked at his comps and what he has accomplished thus far. Where the cap is going, we felt over seven years, it was a very fair deal for both sides.”

It will be interesting to see how the Devils clear cap space to make this AAV work before the start of the season.

 

 

 

 

