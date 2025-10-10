NHL Injuries: Bruins, Sabres, Blackhawks, Oilers, Wild, Devils, Rangers, Penguins, and Golden Knights

Joe McDonald: Boston Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm left last night’s game in the first period. He had missed most of last season with a knee injury.

“Just a minor injury and not related to his old injury,” Sturm said. “We just wanted to make sure he’ll be OK. He’s going to get tested (Friday) and we’ll see.”

Heather Engel: Buffalo Sabres forward Josh Norris left last night’s game with just over 15 minutes left in the third period. Coach Lindy Ruff: “He didn’t finish the game, so I’m going to say that’s not a good sign.”

Forward Zach Benson was taken to the hospital on Wednesday night with complications after he took a puck to the face earlier in the day at practice. He did return to the practice after leaving briefly. Coach Ruff said that he’ll be discharged from the hospital today and will be day-to-day.

Defenseman Owen Power missed last night’s game with an illness.

Joe McDonald: Chicago Blackhawks forward Jason Dickinson left last night’s game.

“I’ll know more tomorrow,” Blashill said. “No real update yet. Obviously didn’t finish the game, so that’s not great. We’ll see where it goes.”

Jason Gregor: Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman is on the LTIR, and despite some suggestions that he might return before November, given the 10 games and 24 days LTIR rules, the first game he’s eligible to return is November 1st. That would put him at missing 12 games.

Sarah McLellan: Minnesota Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin missed last night’s game and is day-to-day. Coach Jon Hynes said his return is imminent.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils forward Stefan Noesen has missed all of training camp, is travelling with the team. Coach Sheldon Keefe on Noesen: “He’s getting closer. The closer he gets we want to keep him on the ice when you can with more bodies and have him a part of your meetings, being with the group all that’s important.”

Heather Engel: New York Rangers forward Vincent Trocheck left last night’s game in the second period with an upper-body injury. There wasn’t an update after the game.

Colin Stephenson: The Rangers cancelled practice today, so there likely won’t be an update today.

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Bryan Rust has missed their first two games with a lower-body injury that he suffered in the preseason. He was rotating in line drills on Wednesday and was one of the last ones off the ice yesterday morning.

Max Miller: Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Noah Hanifin didn’t travel with the team due to an undisclosed injury.

