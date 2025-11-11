NHL Injuries: Bruins, Sabres, Stars, Oilers, Panthers, Habs, Devils, Rangers, Leafs, Canucks and Knights

Andrew Fantucchio: Boston Bruins forward John Beecher (upper-body) was at practice yesterday. Forward Casey Mittelstadt (lower-body) wasn’t on the ice.

Connor Ryan: Boston Bruins coach Marco Sturm on Casey Mittelstadt: “He’s week to week, but I think he’s doing better than we expected. So hopefully we can get him on the ice as soon as possible.”

Henrik Leman: Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin is on a leave of absence from the team to be with his fiancée back in Sweden. He is skating with his old team, Frolunda.

Matthew Fairburn: Sabres not practicing yesterday were forwards Jiri Kulich, Jason Zucker and Zach Benson, and defensemen Mattias Samuelsson.

Buffalo Sabres : Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said that Kulich will miss “significant time,” due to a blood clot. He’s missed their past three games. Ruff said that Kulich should return this season, but they’ll see how things go over the next three to four weeks.

Matthew Fairburn: Zucker is still out with an illness, and it's not sounding like he'll play on their road trip. Benson could play at some point.

Robert Tiffin: Dallas Stars forward Jamie Benn will travel with the team on their road trip, but forward Matt Duchene won’t be. Don’t think that Benn is close to returning, but travelling with the team is good.

Bob Stauffer: Edmonton Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins did not play last night because of an undisclosed injury. Coach Kris Knoblauch said he’ll be out for about a week.

Jason Gregor : Nugent-Hopkins was placed on the IR. Forward Mattias Janmark was in the lineup.

Edmonton Oilers: Janmark was activated from the IR

NHL: Florida Panthers forward Jonah Gadjovich will have surgery today and will be out for three months.

Eric Engels: Montreal Canadiens forward Nick Suzuki missed practice again yesterday, with the Canadiens saying it was a treatment day.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils forward Connor Brown wasn’t on the ice for their morning skate.

Amanda Stein: Devils forward Zack MacEwen returned to the lineup last night.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers forward Vincent Trocheck practiced in a regular jersey yesterday.

Mollie Walker: Trocheck was activated from the LTIR.

NHL: The Rangers put forward Matt Rempe on the LTIR.

Curtis Pashelka: The San Jose Sharks activated defenseman Nick Leddy from the IR and he’s eligible to play tonight.

NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Chris Tanev has been skating on his own. He was taken off the ice on a stretcher back on November 1st.

Taj: Rick Dhaliwal said that Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko woke up on Friday with some soreness, but it is not serious.

SinBin.vegas: Vegas Golden Knights forward William Karlsson missed last night’s game, and there was no real update on him yesterday.

