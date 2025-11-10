NHL Rumors

NHL Rumors: Blues, Maple Leafs, Canadiens, Canucks, and Mammoth

Mark Easson
3 Min Read
A team that could use Jordan Kyrou won't get him because of the coach. The price for Kiefer Sherwood keeps getting higher.
St. Louis Blues forward Jordan Kyrou (25) watches as Vancouver Canucks forward Kiefer Sherwood (44) scores his first goal of the period on goalie Jordan Binnington (50) in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images

Who could really use Jordan Kyrou, but it won’t happen

The Sheet with Jeff Marek: Marek on which team could really use St. Louis Blues forward Jordan Kyrou, but it won’t happen because of who their current head coach is.

Marek: “Really quick on Kyrou. Just, just as a follow up. There’s one team out there that could really use him and his speed, but considering who the coach is, there’s not a chance that’s going to happen. And that’s Toronto.

A team that looks so slow. But I just want to be in the room. I just want to be in the room to hear the conversation where Brad Treliving, says, ‘Hey, hey, Craig, we’re thinking about bringing in Jordan Kyrou. I just want to be in the room. I just want to be in the room to hear, I just want to hear that one.”

Greg Whyshynski: “Him and Taresenko, a two-for.”

NHL Injuries: Ducks, Bruins, Hurricanes, Blackhawks, Stars, Kings, Devils, Canucks, and Capitals

David Pagnotta of the Fourth Period: The Montreal Canadiens have around $6.4 million in salary cap space to work with. They could use a second-line center, but acquiring one isn’t easy.

The Canadien have been linked to Nazem Kadri, with Brayden Schenn and Ryan O’Reilly as likely later season targets. They’re off to a hot start and are getting by, so the need isn’t pressing, but they’ll be keeping an eye on the trade market.

NHL Rumors: The Brayden Schenn Speculation Will Only Increase

Kiefer Sherwood’s price tag keeps going up … Will the Utah Mammoth look to restart Nick Schmaltz talks

If Kiefer Sherwood continues to score, the price tag for the Vancouver Canucks continues to go up. He could be in the $5 million range now.

Contract talks between the Utah Mammoth and Nick Schmaltz fizzled over the offseason. A source said Schmaltz had even presented the Mammoth with a list of teams he’d consider signing and an extension with. The Mammoth are playing to start the season, so it will be interesting to see if they revisit talks.

