NHL Injuries: Bruins, Stars, Red Wings, Canadiens, Senators, Golden Knights, Capitals and More

Derek Lee: Anaheim Ducks coach Joel Quenneville said that forward Beckett Sennecke has a minor lower-body issue and took a maintenance day yesterday. It likely happened after a hit from Kris Letang on Tuesday.

Belle Fraser: Boston Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm remains day-to-day.

NHL.com: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Miles Wood will be out for at least a week after taking a high stick to the face.

Bruce LeVine: Dallas Stars forward Matt Duchene didn’t play last night. He said he’s fine, but sat out as a precaution.

Ansar Khan: Detroit Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said that forward Lucas Raymond is day-to-day.

NHL.com: Los Angeles Kings goaltender Darcy Kuemper missed last night’s game and may not travel with the team on their road trip that gets underway early next week.

Sean Farrell: Montreal Canadiens defenseman Kaiden Guhle missed the last 7:31 of the third period and overtime with an undisclosed injury.

Mike Morreale: New Jersey Devils coach Sheldon Keefe on forward Stefan Noesen (lower-body): “He’s not far (from playing) at all. He won’t play (vs FLA) but he’s getting close.”

Ottawa Senators: Forward Brady Tkachuk had surgery on his right thumb and is expected to be out for six to eight weeks.

NHL.com: Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Cam York returned to the lineup after missing their first three games of the season with a lower-body injury.

Curtis Pashelka: The San Jose Sharks placed defenseman Timothy Liljegren on the IR.

Callum Fraser: Seattle Kraken forward Frederick Gaudreau left last night’s game in the second period after taking a hit. There was no update after.

Lance Horby: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Steven Lorentz practiced, but wasn’t in the lineup last night as they didn’t want to change the lines after winning on Tuesday. Forward William Nylander didn’t practice but did play.

Jesse Granger: Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill was on the ice for their morning skate yesterday. He didn’t tweak anything the other night; he was just hit awkwardly by the puck.

Bailey Johnson: Washington Capitals forward Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower-body) didn’t practice yesterday. Coach Spencer Carbery said on Wednesday that it isn’t a long-term issue. Unlikely that he plays tonight, given he’s missed a couple of practices.

