NHL Rumors: The Los Angeles Kings, and Vancouver Canucks

Extension talks between the Los Angeles Kings and Brandt Clarke haven’t started yet

The Fourth Period: David Pagnotta reported that contract extension talks between the Los Angeles Kings and pending RFA defenseman Brandt Clarke haven’t picked up, with Clarke’s camp being patient.

“There were conversations in the off-season with (Kings GM) Ken Holland about where things are at with Clarke’s future and then they spoke again at the start of the (training camp) and I think the consensus was, ‘let’s just take it slow, let’s see where things are at, let’s see how the season develops and then we’ll get into negotiations.’

I don’t think they’re against having a conversation in the middle of the season, I don’t think that’s a deterrent; the focus is just on the season – let’s see how he continues to develop, let’s see if he takes that game to the next level because I do anticipate them giving more responsibility to Brandt Clarke, but they view him as a huge piece of their future and we’ll see kind of when they get serious about those conversations.”

NHL Injuries: Sabres, Red Wings, Panthers, Kings, Devils, Rangers, Senators, Capitals, Jets and More

Clarke’s play this season will obviously go a long way in determining how big of a deal he gets. The Kings have just over $70 million in projected salary next season. A bridge deal is a possibility.

Negotiations between the Vancouver Canucks and Kiefer Sherwood haven’t started yet

The Fourth Period: David Pagnotta reported last week that the Vancouver Canucks haven’t started contract extension negotiations with pending UFA forward Kiefer Sherwood. Last season, Sherwood had career highs in goals (19), assists (21) and points (40), and set the NHL record for hits.

“They haven’t really gotten to the nitty-gritty of negotiations just yet. I think there’s a little bit of worry that if he replicates what he did last season, or comes close to it or surpasses it, it’s gonna cost them too much. He’s at $1.5 million (AAV). If he puts up those numbers again, he’s at least doubling (his annual salary), and I think that’s a little bit of a concern from the Canuck side of things.”

NHL Rumors: The Colorado Avalanche and Martin Necas

Pagnotta noted today that there have been some talks, but no negotiations.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.