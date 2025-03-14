NHL Injuries: Canes, Blue Jackets, Stars, Oilers, Wild, Devils, Islanders, Sens, Flyers, Pens, Lightning, and Knights

Cory Lavalette: Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov didn’t practice yesterday. Defenseman Dmitry Orlov was on the ice.

Craig Merz: Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Jake Christiansen left last night’s game in the second period with an upper-body injury and is out tomorrow.

NHL: Dallas Stars coach Pete DeBoer said that forward Roope Hintz could return on Sunday. He’s day-to-day after taking a puck to the face.

Mike Morreale: Edmonton Oilers forward Mattias Janmark missed last night’s game with an illness.

Jessi Pierce: Minnesota Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin skated yesterday for the first time since his injury on February 28th. He’s week-to-week with a lower-body injury. He missed his sixth consecutive game on Thursday. There is no timeline, according to coach John Hynes.

“No update on a timeline,” coach John Hynes said. “But it’s really good that he’s obviously feeling better, and to be able to get on the ice and had a good skate today. So that’s all positive.

“Now it goes down to, how does he respond? How does he react? But the initial step is good.”

Forward Kirill Kaprizov missed his 16th consecutive game with a lower-body injury, and Joel Eriksson Ek (lower-body) missed his ninth straight.

Jim Biringer of The Devils Nation: New Jersey Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald said on the Krackin’ Canuckleheads Podcast that they aren’t planning on having defenseman Dougie Hamilton and Jonas Siegenthaler back for the remainder of the regular season as well as the playoffs. Fitzgerald on Hamilton.

“No, not right now. I think it’s going to go beyond that. It’ll go into the second round. I got to go back and do the math. I mean it just happened last week. There’s a possibility. We’re not planning on it.”

Forward Jack Hughes is also done for the regular season and playoffs.

Stefen Rosner: New York Islanders defenseman Adam Boqvist wasn’t on the ice yesterday. He was injured in their last game against the Kings.

TSN 1200 Ottawa: Ottawa Senators defenseman Nick Jensen wasn’t on the ice yesterday. He was getting off-ice treatment.

Callum Fraser: Senators forward Brady Tkachuk tweaked his hip and didn’t play in the final 6:49 of the game. Coach Travis Green said after the game that he is expected to play on Saturday.

Adam Kimelman: Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen missed last night’s game as he’s a little “banged up,” according to coach John Tortorella.

Seth Rorabaugh: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said that everything is status quo with injured forward Tommy Novak and defensemen Pierre-Olivier Joseph and Ryan Shea.

Gabby Shirley: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper said that forward Nikita Kucherov has been dealing with an illness.

Mark Scheig: Vegas Golden Knights forward Ivan Barbashev was on the ice for their morning skate.