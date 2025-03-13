NHL Trade Deadline Fallout: Devils and Blues Changed Plans Because of Injuries

New Jersey Devils and St. Louis Blues Had To Adjust Trade Deadline Plans on the Fly

Dave Pagnotta of The Fourth Period was SiriusXM NHL Network Radio with Gord Stellick and Scott Laughlin and was about the New Jersey Devils and St. Louis Blues and why those teams did not do more at the NHL Trade Deadline

Gord Stellick: “Yeah, kind of looking at things. And I guess the New Jersey Devils there wasn’t that, Dougie Hamilton, excuse me, that was tough to get a Jack Hughes full replacement there. And on the other side, just St. Louis being not fully out of the mix, but out of the mix really changed things dramatically because they were viewed that they would be big-time sellers.”

Dave Pagnotta: “Yeah, yeah. And, you know, it was a sell/retool. Like they were looking at the hockey trade, certainly, and coincidentally, you mentioned both of those clubs, New Jersey and St Louis. They both spoke trying to figure out something on Brayden Schenn.

New Jersey was, was kicking around with tires on Ryan O’Reilly as well, and a number of others. But from the Devils’ perspective, without them, they have injuries to other guys too. But without Jack Hughes for the rest of the season, like, can you really go all in? Does it make sense? I mean, you kind of can’t. Like, they made some additions. They got Dumoulin. They made some depth as well to maintain their current positioning, and then come playoff time, who knows.

But I just got the sense it didn’t make sense for them to go all in like they wanted to because Jack’s not available until next season.

From the St. Louis side of things, with (Colton) Parayko out, maybe that changed things a little bit for them in terms of what they wanted to do. They didn’t necessarily have to go and make some of the moves they wanted to make with their guys with term. Now, I’ve got to imagine some of these, and a lot of these discussions will carry on into next season, but (Pavel) Buchnevich was discussed, and he’s got no-trade protection, so that complicates things.

Schenn has the full no-trade so that would have complicated things. But I think St. Louis is going to be depending on, well, not even depending on, but let’s see, regardless, I should say whether they make the playoffs or not this season, I’m definitely anticipating them being one of the teams to keep tabs on this off season, because I think a lot of those conversations they have are going to carry out into the summer.”

