NHL Injuries: Canes, Stars, Oilers, Pens, Rangers,Lightning, Leafs, Golden Knights, Caps and More

Derek Lee: Anaheim Ducks forward Ryan Strome took part in their morning skate yesterday. He’s on the IR with an upper-body injury.

Buffalo Sabres: Forward Jason Zucker’s illness got worse, and he was placed on the IR.

Forward Tyson Kozak (lower-body) could return to the lineup Thursday.

Forward Jiri Kulich is doubtful for Thursday. He’s dealing with an issue related to fluid in his ears.

Dan Rosen: Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov made his season debut last night. He’s been out with a lower-body injury.

Lia Assimakopoulos: Dallas Stars forward Roope Hintz skated yesterday, but wasn’t ready to return to the lineup last night.

Jason Gregor: The Edmonton Oilers activated defenseman Alec Regula from the IR. He’s been out since October 11th.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Forwards Noel Acciari and Justin Brazeau, and goaltender Tristan Jarry have been placed on the IR.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: The New York Rangers have placed forward Matt Rempe on the IR. He’s expected to miss a significant amount of time.

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro didn’t practice yesterday.

Eduardo A. Encina: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Max Crozier was activated from the IR and played in last night’s game.

Mark Masters: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Scott Laughton could return to the lineup tonight.

Terry Koshan: Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz and defenseman Brandon Carlo were given maintenance days yesterday, but are expected to play tonight.

Paul Delos Santos: Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Noah Hanifin returned to the lineup after missing the past 10 games with an undisclosed injury.

Katie Alter: Washington Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said that forward Pierre-Luc Dubois will be out for an “extended period of time,” but it’s not expected to be season-ending.

Sammi Silber: It’s looking like Capitals defenseman Rasmus Sandin could return to the lineup tonight.

Winnipeg Jets: Forward Adam Lowry returned to the lineup last night.

