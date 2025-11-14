NHL Injuries: Ducks, Avs, Panthers, Habs, Lightning, Leafs, Canucks, Golden Knights, Jets and More

Anaheim Ducks: Forward Ryan Strome returned to the lineup last night.

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen was on the ice yesterday. He was pulled from Tuesday’s game by a concussion spotter.

Colorado Avalanche: Defenseman Samuel Girard was activated from the IR.

Evan Rawal: Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin is week-to-week, according to coach Jared Bednar. There isn’t a timeline, and it’s “nothing too serious.”

Jeff Svoboda: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Boone Jenner left Tuesday’s game with an upper-body injury and wasn’t on the ice yesterday.

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice on the rehab of forwards Matthew Tkachuk and Aleksander Barkov: “They’re where they’re supposed to be.”

There is hope that Tkachuk is able to get back on the ice in two weeks.

Sean Farrell: Montreal Canadiens forward Alex Newhook needed help getting off the ice in the second period after he crashed feet first into the boards.

Stefen Rosner: New York Islanders coach Patrick Roy yesterday on forward Max Shabanov (upper-body): “We would like to see him in practice with contact, see how he feels. Unfortunately, we won’t have any (for the rest of the trip), so we’ll see how it goes. He’s not gonna play tonight.”

Laurence Heinen: San Jose Sharks forward Jeff Skinner left last night’s game in the first period with a lower-body injury.

Mike Benton: Seattle Kraken coach Lane Lambert said forward Freddy Gaudreau is “getting real close.” Goaltender Joey Daccord is day-to-day.

Seattle Kraken PR: Forward Kaapo Kakko left last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Erik Erlendsson: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brandon Hagel left Wednesday’s game early. They didn’t practice yesterday, so we’ll see where he is today.

Mark Masters: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Scott Laughton (upper-body) was on the ice before practice.

Leafs PR: Laughton was placed on the IR.

David Alter: Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said that forward Auston Matthews will be out for a week, maybe less.

“You know, I’m hoping a week maybe, but maybe sooner. We’ll just see. That’s kind of like one of those things. He could come in a couple days from now and feeling a lot better, and hopefully he’s good to go, but we’ll see.”

Berube said that the injury didn’t come from the Nikita Zadorov hit.

Dave McCarthy: Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz is day-to-day.

Dan Murphy: Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes is day-to-day.

Danny Webster: Vegas Golden Knights forward William Karlsson is week-to-week. Forward Mark Stone and goaltender Adin Hill aren’t travelling with the team.

Mitchell Clinton: Winnipeg Jets forwards Morgan Barron (no-contact jersey) and Cole Koepke (regular jersey) took part in their morning skate but after the formal drills.

Ken Wiebe: Jets defenseman Haydn Fleury is in concussion protocol and will be going to the IR. Koepke was also placed on the IR. Defenseman Dylan Samberg and forward Gustav Nyquist have been activated from the IR.

