NHL Rumors: The Latest Speculation on the Top Pending 2026 NHL UFAs

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: A look at the top remaining 2026 UFAs with some of the latest speculation involving them.

1 Adrian Kempe – RW – Los Angeles Kings – Once could have been had for $10 million, is now looking at, at least $11 million. All sides seem to want to get a deal done for the potential captain.

2. Artemi Panarin – LW – New York Rangers – He doesn’t seem interested in taking a pay cut. If the Rangers are in the playoff race, he could be an own rental. If not, would Panarin waive his NMC? Nick Kypreos reported the Carolina Hurricanes and Minnesota Wild could be interested.

3. Rasmus Andersson – D – Calgary Flames – The most likely pending UFA to be traded. Trade return would be bigger if he’d sign an extension with the acquiring team. He’s been linked to the Vegas Golden Knights.

4. Alex Tuch – RW – Buffalo Sabres – The Sabres have the cap space and should be looking to bring back the hometown forward. He could be looking for $10 million-plus, but is that too much for the Sabres? Will the Sabres alter they philosophy and offer signing bonuses?

5. Mike Matheson – D – Montreal Canadiens – He’s a big piece of the Canadiens’ blue line and the fit remains good. Matheson said late last month that the sides aren’t talking and he wants to just focus on the games.

6. John Carlson – D – Washington Capitals – The Capitals aren’t in a rush to re-sign Carlsson and could let the season play out. He has a 10-team no-trade list, but it’s hard to see him playing elsewhere this year.

7. Nick Schmaltz – C/LW – Utah Mammoth – A big part of their early season success. Talks are quiet and there was offseason speculation that they could move him. Has a 10-team no-trade list.

8. Adam Lowry – C – Winnipeg Jets – A mutual interest in getting an extension done. Could do a long-term deal at over $4 million.

9. Evgeni Malkin – C – Pittsburgh Penguins – GM Kyle Dubas said they’ll meet over the Olympic break to see where they’re at. If Malkin would waive his no-movement clause, the Florida Panthers, Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadiens would be interested.

10. Jaden Schwartz – LW – Seattle Kraken – Has a 16-team no-trade clause. If the Kraken fall out of the race, Schwartz, along with Jordan Eberle, Mason Marchment, Eeli Tolvanen and Jamie Oleksiak, could interest teams.

11. Stuart Skinner – G – Edmonton Oilers – Has been inconsistent, but has backstopped the Oilers to back-to-back Finals.

12. Alex Ovechkin – LW – Washington Capitals – Will he want to continue playing, and maybe chase down 1,000 goals? Around the Olympic break Ovechkin could re-assess how he feels and where the Caps are headed.

