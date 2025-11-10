NHL Injuries

NHL Injuries: Ducks, Bruins, Hurricanes, Blackhawks, Stars, Kings, Devils, Canucks, and Capitals

Mark Easson
2 Min Read
The Ducks active Ryan Strome and place Radko Gudas on the IR. Pierre-Luc Dubois out 3-4 months. Matt Duchene is not travelling with the Stars.
Washington Capitals left wing Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) shoots the puck during the game between the Stars and the Capitals at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Derek Lee: The Anaheim Ducks activated forward Ryan Strome from the IR and placed defenseman Radko Gudas on the IR with a lower-body injury.

CBS Sports: Boston Bruins forwards Casey Mittelstadt and John Beecher are day-to-day.

Dave McCarthy: Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Charles Legault left the game after the first period after being cut.

“He went to the hospital,” Brind’Amour said. “I think he’s coming back with us, so that part is good. It’s not a good injury though from what I’m hearing, so I don’t want to say too much because I don’t know, but that’s tough to see. I don’t know what happened. All of a sudden he was just bleeding profusely and that doesn’t look good… He’ll have to get looked at tomorrow.”

CBS Sports: Chicago Blackhawks forward Frank Nazar remains day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

RotoWire: Bruce LeVine said that Matt Duchene, who is out with an upper-body injury, isn’t travelling with the team on their two-game road trip. He’s been out since October 18th.

Wes Crosby: Los Angeles Kings forward Warren Foegele returned to the lineup after missing the past five games with an upper-body injury.

NHL Rumors: When are the Trades Coming?

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton will be out at least a week, according to coach Sheldon Keefe.

TSN: Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko skated Sunday morning, and “He felt good, he had a good day,” according to coach Adam Foote, but he didn’t dress. Demko didn’t practice on Friday.

Foote said that it’s possible that Demko play on Tuesday.

Sammi Silber: Washington Capitals forward Pierre-Luc Dubois will be out for three to four months after surgery on his abdominal and adductor muscles.

