NHL Rumors

NHL Rumors: When are the Trades Coming?

Mark Easson
4 Min Read
Will there be some earlier season trades or will we have to wait until closer to the March 6th NHL trade deadline?
Boston Bruins forward Fabian Lysell (23) shoots the puck and Montreal Canadiens defenseman Alexandre Carrier (45) defends during the third period at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn

When are the NHL trades coming?

The Chris Johnston Show: Chris Johnston, when asked about the trade market and when will things get going?

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Julian McKenzie: “CJ, I’ll keep it going here. From the Fighting Mongoose, you do these questions about trades, knew would be coming. Do you think there could be some early-season trades this year, or do we have to wait till closer to the trade deadline? We just want these trades, CJ.

Johnston: “Yeah, I don’t know what’s going to happen. You know, I sense that there’s more discussion getting going around the league, the last, I’ll call it like week or 10 days. You know, that doesn’t always produce results, but, you know, you at least need teams that feel they have needs, and teams that feel they have players that they might look to move. And you need those discussions happening, generally speaking, to stoke the trade market.

NHL Rumors: The Brayden Schenn Speculation Will Only Increase

You know, you did have the (Lukas) Reichel deal to Vancouver under those kind of circumstances, and the Canucks just felt like they had to get a live body, forward in there to help their team. And so some of that is coming.

But, I mean, I do think November is going to include a little bit more action. But I have no reason at this point in time to think that we got a bunch of fireworks coming.

You know, we still have. The UFA market is getting weaker even since our last show. I know we focus on that then, I mean, Jacob Markstrom, you know, as I did just mention, on that show, but formally signs his two-year deal over the weekend, $6 million per season, there’s another goalie off the market.

I mean, trades are going to have to be a way to solve problems for teams or for ways to get better. I mean, I know we’re a long way from 2026 free agency, but the fact remains, there’s, there’s not a lot there. And so I’m hoping that can prompt some trade activity.

You know, the sort of trades that typically get made during the season are all about addressing issues of the moment, and either for a team trying to bolster up for a stronger run or filling a lineup need or what have you. But it’s a long way of saying, not overly optimistic that if we’re the dam is going to break anytime soon.

NHL Rumors: Are the Ottawa Senators Going to Do Anything, and a Weird Year for Trading

But that sometimes it just takes one, one thing happening there can be trickled down effects. So you know, we do know US Thanksgiving is seems to be this mythical day on the NHL calendar, and we’re getting closer, closer to that.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
TAGGED:

2025-26 Critical Dates

Nov. 14/16: 2025 NHL Global Series in Sweden (Predators vs. Penguins)
Dec. 20-27: Holiday roster freeze in effect
Dec. 31: Deadline for provisional Olympic roster submission of 22 skaters and 3 goalies
Jan. 2: NHL Winter Classic at loanDepot Park (Rangers vs. Panthers)
Feb. 1: NHL Stadium Series at Raymond James Stadium (Lightning vs. Bruins)
Feb. 6-24: Olympic break
Feb. 11-22: Olympic Games in Milan
Feb. 25: NHL resumes
Mar. 6: NHL Trade Deadline (3 p.m. ET)
Apr. 16: Regular Season Ends
Apr. 18: Stanley Cup Playoffs begin
TBA: 2026 NHL Draft Lottery
June 21: Last possible day for 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs
June 26-27: 2026 NHL Draft
July 1: Free agency begins (12 p.m. ET)