NHL Injuries: Ducks, Bruins, Sabres, Blue Jackets, Red Wings, Panthers, Wild, Isles, Rangers, Sharks, and Canucks

Elliotte Friedman: It sounds like Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson should return soon.

Ty Anderson of 98.5 The Sports Hub: The Boston Bruins confirmed that defenseman Hampus Lindholm is done for the season.

Bruins GM Don Sweeney on defenseman Charlie McAvoy.

“As far as Charlie, very happy to report that Charlie’s doing better, out of the hospital, as you saw in his attendance to the 4 Nations, and doing better at home with Kiley and Rhys ,” Sweeney said following Sunday’s skate at Brighton’s Warrior ice Arena. “No timeline in regards to his surgery and his shoulder, but again, doing much, much better. And we’re very grateful and appreciative to Dr. Asnis and the medical staff that took care of Charlie.”

It doesn’t sound like McAvoy will require any further surgeries to his AC joint.

NHL Rumors: Carolina Hurricanes Offer Mikko Rantanen Over $13 Million As Negotiations Continue

Paul Hamilton: Buffalo Sabres forward Alex Tuch didn’t practice yesterday. He left Saturday’s game early. Forward Jason Zucker didn’t practice. He blocked a shot on Saturday, left but later returned.

Jeff Svoboda: Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski was given a maintenance day.

Detroit Red Wings: Forwards Andrew Copp and Michael Rasmussen (day-to-day) won’t play tonight.

Detroit Red Wings: Copp was placed on the IR.

Elliotte Friedman: Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice said that Matthew Tkachuk’s injury (which is thought to be a groin injury) could be longer-term “but he’s playing for us this year.”

George Richards: Maurice after practice: “We have a pretty good idea of where it’s at. We need to make sure everyone looks at the pictures the same way. We are always vague on these before we get the report because there is always a chance that there’s something unusual. We don’t think there is. We’re not worried about it.”

Jessi Pierce: Minnesota Wild coach John Hynes thinks that Jakub Lauko should be good for tonight.

Montreal Canadiens: Forward Josh Anderson and defenseman David Savard were given maintenance days. Forward Kirby Dach is still having his lower-body injury evaluated.

Stefen Rosner: New York Islanders forward Matt Martin was placed on the IR. Mathew Barzal could be transferred to the LTIR and then they can activate Noah Dobson.

Colin Stephenson: The status of New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider (upper-body) may be uncertain as they recalled forward Brennan Othmann.

Four Nations Face-off Has Grown Hockey in America

Sheng Peng: San Jose Sharks defenseman Timothy Liljegren was being evaluated for an upper-body injury.

Defenseman Jan Rutta isn’t close to returning.

NHL.com: Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes missed his sixth consecutive game with an undisclosed injury.