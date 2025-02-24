NHL Rumors: Carolina Hurricanes Offer Mikko Rantanen Over $13 Million As Negotiations Continue

One of the major storylines heading into the March 7th NHL Trade Deadline is what will happen with Mikko Rantanen and the Carolina Hurricanes. A few weeks back, Rantanen was traded to the Hurricanes from the Colorado Avalanche as part of a three-team trade involving the Chicago Blackhawks. Martin Necas and Jack Drury went to Colorado with Taylor Hall, who needed to get up in Carolina.

However, recently, there has been talk that the Hurricanes could trade Rantanen if he isn’t signed by the March 7th trade deadline. This is similar to the rumors that came out prior to the Avalanche trading him. As NHL Rumors.com has written via Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, the two parties continue to work through negotiations. But the Hurricanes aren’t afraid to use him as their own rental or continue to work through contract negotiations past the deadline.

Now, details are emerging on what the offer was. During the first intermission of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Chicago Blackhawks game on ESPN+ and Hulu in the United States, ESPN Hockey Analyst and Insider Kevin Weekes was asked about the latest on Mikko Rantanen and the Carolina Hurricanes. Weekes stated the Hurricanes made an offer north of $13 million to Rantanen’s camp.

Arda Ocal: “Speaking of three-team deals, Mikko Rantanen is involving the Blackhawks. In fact, we’ve heard a lot. There is a lot out there. What should we be listening to?”

Kevin Weekes: “Well, there’s a lot out there, for sure. And speaking of people involved in the process, I know for a fact that the Carolina Hurricanes learned from last year when they acquired Jake Guentzel, who was the bell of the ball at the trade deadline. And this time around, they made huge waves by acquiring Rantanen, and now Eric Tulsky, the general manager and, of course, owner Tom Dundon, they learned.

They said, Hey, we’re going to come with our best offer. We’re coming with an aggressive offer. I’m told that that number is north of $13 million in and around between the $13-$14 million number. And listen, it’s tough right now, and I’ll say this Arda quickly, it’s been a lot for him. It’s been a short time for him to get there, get acclimated, feel comfortable, and sign a contract extension.

There’s a lot that’s been going on, something not dissimilar to what happened to Rod Brind’Amour, the head coach, when he got traded from Philadelphia to Carolina. It takes some time to get acclimated, but I really think that the two sides are going to continue hammering away. Let’s see if they can find an area that they both believe is fair.”

Ocal: “It worked out pretty good for “Rod the Bod.”

Weekes: Absolutely.

NHLRumors.com Note: It will be interesting to see how things play out, as Rantanen has struggled with the Hurricanes. Again, these things took time, as he was in shell shock from the trade. He is still going over all his options. Rantanen is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season and could hit it big on the open market come July 1st. But what the Hurricanes gave up for Rantanen, they will do everything they can to sign him, despite the reputation of their owner.

The Hurricanes GM gave up a future asset for a top-10 player in the NHL, which means something. So, if Eric Tulsky is committed to Rantanen, it seems like ownership is, too. This storyline is going to be fun in Carolina for weeks and months.

