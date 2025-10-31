NHL Injuries: Ducks, Hurricanes, Oilers, Islanders, Flyers, Canucks, Golden Knights, Capitals, and More

Derek Lee: Forward Chris Kreider (illness) and defenseman Radko Gudas (lower-body) were on the ice yesterday.

NHL: Ducks forward Mikael Granlund will be out a few weeks with a lower-body injury.

Joe McDonald: Boston Bruins defenseman Jordan Harris will be out for two months after surgery on a fractured right ankle.

NHL: Buffalo Sabres Jordan Greenway made his season debut. He had mid-body surgery back in July. He only played in 34 games last season because of the issue.

Carolina Hurricanes: Forward William Carrier was placed on the IR.

Kurt Dusterberg: Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis left last night’s game in the third after blocking a shot off his left foot.

“That doesn’t look great, I’ve got to be honest,” Brind’Amour said (after the game). “We’ll know tomorrow, but he’s not feeling great at this moment. It doesn’t look good.”

Darrin Bauming: Chicago Blackhawks forward Jason Dickinson left last night’s game in the second period and is questionable for Saturday. His nagging injury acted up again.

NHL: Detroit Red Wings forward Patrick Kane missed his sixth consecutive game with an upper-body injury.

Jason Gregor: Edmonton Oilers defenseman Alec Regula is getting close to being ready to return. He hasn’t been cleared to return yet, maybe for Saturday.

Brooks Bratten: Nashville Predators defenseman Adam Wilsby is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders defenseman Alexander Romanov has been activated from the IR.

Jordan Hall: Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Samuel Ersson didn’t skate yesterday morning. He tweaked something during Wednesday’s practice. Coach Rick Tocchet said he’s day-to-day.

NHL: Ersson was placed on the IR.

Adam Kimelman: Flyers forward Sean Couturier left after the first period with an undisclosed injury.

Max Miller: San Jose Sharks forward Ryan Reaves left after the second period with a lower-body injury.

Lou Korac: Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser left 33 seconds into the game after taking a Elias Pettersson shot to the midsection.

Taj: Rick Dhaliwal said that Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes is out with a groin injury, but is getting close to returning. Forward Conor Garland could be out a week. Forward Teddy Blueger could return sometime next week.

Danny Webster: Vegas Golden Knights forward Colton Sissons is day-to-day. Defenseman Noah Hanifin is skating, but won’t be in the lineup tonight.

Tarik El-Bashir: Washington Capitals forward Ethen Frank has been placed on the IR. He left Tuesday’s game.

Tom Gulitti: Capitals forward Dylan Strome (lower-body) and defenseman Rasmus Sandin (upper-body) practiced in a no-contact jersey.

Tom Gulitti: Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said it’s a possibility that Strome or Sandin play before they do a full-contract practice. They play Friday and Saturday.

Darrin Bauming: Winnipeg Jets forward Gustav Nyquist “tweaked something” in the first period, according to coach Scott Arniel and will be re-evaluated today.