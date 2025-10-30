NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, and the New Jersey Devils

The Montreal Canadiens are in wait-and-see mode with Patrik Laine and an extension

Daily Faceoff: David Pagnotta was asked about the Montreal Canadiens and if there is a contract extension coming for Patrik Laine.

“And the other guy to look at there, Patrik Laine, as well. UFA, at the end of the season. They had talks in the summer. They rekindled those a little bit in preseason, but I think everybody’s in a wait-and-see mode with Laine before they determine what path to take with him.

You know, read between the tea leaves or the lines or whatever. He’s got to produce, and perhaps a little bit more on the more five-on-five versus the power play. And if you can do that consistently, then I think those talks will start to pick up. But that’s, that’s a wait-and-see mode right now.”

Later in the season, the New Jersey Devils might have to look at moving goaltender Nico Daws

New Jersey Hockey Now: The 24-year-old New Jersey Devils goaltender Nico Daws may be NHL-ready. He currently doesn’t need waivers, but if he’s recalled and spends 30 days in the NHL or plays in 10 games, he’ll require waivers the next time.

David Pagnotta said on the Devils Rink Report that there could be some future interest in Dawes from teams.

“I think a lot of teams have solidified themselves with their goaltending both in the NHL and in the AHL,” Pagnotta said. “Barring injuries, or unless the wheels completely fall off , may look at Daws as a potential target later on.”

The Devils likely wouldn’t want to lose Daws for nothing on waivers.

“This is also calculated on New Jersey’s side as well. You don’t want to expose a player that’s generating interest, because you may lose them for nothing,” Pagnotta explained. “Like Lukas Reichel. didn’t want to waive him. They didn’t want to trade him for nothing because they knew they could get at least a piece back for him. Different circumstance, because I think the Devils would like to hold onto Daws within the organization. But, you have to do your due diligence on all sides of the spectrum.

I think from the Devils perspective right now, if this becomes an issue later on in the season, they’ll re-evaluate to see where the league and other teams are at. There have been other goaltenders available as well, I don’t get the sense that it’s a major issue, or an eyebrow raiser right now for the club.”

