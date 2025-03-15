NHL Injuries: Ducks, Sabres, Flames, Hurricanes, Stars, Predators, Canucks, and Jets

Dan Arritt: Anaheim Ducks forwards Sam Colangelo and Ross Johnston missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Heather Engel: Buffalo Sabres forward Josh Norris could miss Saturday’s game with an undisclosed injury. He didn’t practice yesterday and was being evaluated by their medical staff, according to coach Lindy Ruff.

Forward JJ Peterka will miss Saturday’s game with a lingering lower-body injury. He missed their last game and the past two practices.

Aaron Vickers: Calgary Flames forward Mikael Backlund is listed as week-to-week with an upper-body injury. He was injured during the first period on Wednesday.

NHL Injuries: Friday the 14th

Cory Lavalette: Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov and defenseman Dmitry Orlov missed last night’s game.

NHL: It was Orlov’s fourth game in a row that he’s missed with an upper-body injury.

NHL: Dallas Stars forward Roope Hintz remains a possibility for Sunday.

Dan Arritt: Nashville Predators forward Michael Bunting was activated from the IR and made his Predators debut.

Farhan Lalji: Vancouver Canucks defensemen Tyler Myers and Elias Pettersson were on the ice for practice yesterday. Defenseman Filip Hronek and forward Conor Garland had maintenance days.

Jeff Paterson: Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko was also practicing. They had three goalies on the ice.

John Lu: Winnipeg Jets coach Scott Arniel said that defenseman Neal Pionk is out week-to-week with an undisclosed injury.

Forward Nikolaj Ehlers was in the lineup after missing their previous two practices with an undisclosed injury.

NHL Rumors: Los Angeles Kings, Carolina Hurricanes, and the New York Rangers

Darrin Bauming: Jets coach Scott Arniel on Pionk’s injury: “(He) tried to get through it. We do need him for the long run here, so as much as he wants to play this is the right decision… If you have plans to play into June, you’re going to need your roster. It’s proven. There’s injuries that happen, situations that happen, you’re going to have to go deep (in the Stanley Cup Playoffs).”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.