NHL Injuries: Ducks, Sabres, Hurricanes, Oilers, Panthers, Islanders, Senators, Canucks, and Golden Knights

Anaheim Ducks: Anaheim Ducks forward Ryan Strome will miss their opening road trip due to an upper-body injury.

Matthew Fairburn: Buffalo Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said that defensemen Owen Power and Mattias Samuelsson should be ready for their season opener on Thursday.

Ryan Henkel: Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov missed practice yesterday. Coach Rod Brind’Amour: “He got nicked up the other day. Got through the game fine and so I’m not sure if it was in practice or what. I’m not sure what his status will be.”

Tony Brar: Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman was back on the ice with teammates yesterday. He is still going to be out for some time.

George Richards: Florida Panthers forward Sam Reinhart took a puck to the face on Tuesday and didn’t practice yesterday. He needed stitches.

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders forward Cal Ritchie (lower-body) has resumed skating.

Murray Pam: Ottawa Senators forward Drake Batherson will miss tonight’s game, but he is hopeful to be ready for Saturday’s game or their home opener on Monday.

Claire Hanna: Senators GM Steve Staois didn’t give a timeline on when Batherson or Tyler Kleven could return. He added “I wouldn’t suspect that they’d be out for long periods of time,” and that Batherson is likely back before Kleven.

Brendan Batchelor: Vancouver Canucks GM Patrik Allvin said they expect forward Teddy Blueger to be out for another week. Defenseman P.O. Joseph won’t play in their opener on Thursday.

Jesse Granger: Vegas Golden Knights forward Pavel Dorofeyev was in the lineup last night.

