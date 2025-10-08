NHL Rumors: Connor McDavid, Jack Eichel, and Jack Roslovic

Connor McDavid protected himself for future earnings in case something happens

TSN: Chris Johnston said that the Edmonton Oilers only learned about the two-year contract idea from Connor McDavid on Monday morning, shortly before finalizing the two-year, $25 million deal. McDavid could have gotten over a $100 million more if he wanted a long-term deal.

“But what players do in this circumstance – and I’m told McDavid is one of them – is they do take out insurance to protect future earnings. This is normal for NHL players mid-career. And I did speak to a couple people who know how these things work, they didn’t actually know about McDavid’s specific coverage, but some of them cover tens of million, even up to $50 million in future earnings. So needless to say McDavid should be well protected no matter what happens next.”

The latest on Jack Eichel and the Vegas Golden Knights

TSN: Pierre LeBrun notes that the Vegas Golden Knights and Jack Eichel are having ongoing contract extension talks. Eichel doesn’t want to go anywhere, and the sides are looking at an eight-year deal.

“In the meantime, they’ve just got to get to the right average annual value. And I’m told that the Kaprizov deal, the McDavid deal, those are not big impacts in this conversation. They’re focused on where they need to go and the two sides hope to get something done at some point.”

Jack Roslovic still waiting

TSN: Chris Johnston said that Jack Roslovic continues to skate back in Columbus. There are a few teams that could be looking at forwards that could come calling.

“But it’s been a strange summer. He switched agents, he had some bonafide offers early in the summer. I think it started to dry up as time went along and he’s sticking true believing in his value here. A few teams are already looking for forwards. The Minnesota Wild, his Blue Jackets down the road, maybe it’s one of those teams or someone else that comes calling. But I think it’s only a matter of time for Roslovic.”

