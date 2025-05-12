NHL Injuries: Edmonton Oilers, Florida Panthers, and the Vegas Golden Knights

Gerry Moddejonge: Edmonton Oilers goaltender Calvin Pickard remains day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Stuart Skinner will start Game 4. Skinner is 0-3 so far in the playoffs this year, allowing at least four goals in each of his three starts. Pickard had won six straight.

Pickard appeared to get injured in the third period of Game 2 when Golden Knights forward Tomas Hertl fell over Pickard’s left leg.

Chris Johnston: Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice said that forward Evan Rodrigues will be under further observation today after leaving last night’s game. (Rodrigues left with just under five minutes left in the third)

NHL Rumors: What the Montreal Canadiens Could be Looking to do This Offseason?

David Dwork: Maurice said there won’t be an update until after Rodrigues is reevaluated today. Maurice said that Aleksander Barkov is fine after Max Domi‘s hit at the end of the game.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson is handed a 2 minute minor for interference on Evan Rodrigues ? pic.twitter.com/U7Xa9Ux8IH — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) May 12, 2025

Derek Van Diest: Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone hasn’t been ruled out for Game 4 tonight against the Edmonton Oilers.

Stone is listed as day-to-day. During the first period of Game 3 he lost an edge and collided with Corey Perry‘s skate. He took three more shifts in the first before exiting the game.

Coach Bruce Cassidy yesterday on Stone.

“He’s doing all right. We’ll keep him as day-to-day. He wasn’t able to finish the game, we know that. Hopefully, he’s better tomorrow and ready to go.

“I think he went into Perry there, and it was awkward,d and he tried to play through it. That’s all I know from what I saw. That would be my best guess.”

NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames; Rasmus Andersson and Nazem Kadri

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.