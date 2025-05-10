NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames; Rasmus Andersson and Nazem Kadri

Calgary Flames No Longer Taking Calls on Nazem Kadri

There had been talks going back to last season that Nazem Kadri was a name in play for the Calgary Flames. The belief was that under Flames GM Craig Conroy, Calgary would continue its rebuild after moving out players like Jacob Markstrom, Tyler Toffoli, Noah Hanifin, Chris Tanev, Andrei Kuzmenko, and Elias Lindholm.

However, the Flames had a great season, finishing with 96 points but missing out on the playoffs. The resurgence and great season were led not only by Dustin Wolf, but also by Nazem Kadri and Jonathan Huberdeau. Thus, the Flames decided to hold on to Kadri and feel he is the type of player who can help them get into the playoffs.

Kadri told reporters at the beginning of the season to pump the brakes on the speculation questions and let the team go play, but he reiterated that he loved playing in Calgary and the city back in April 2024. You can see it paid dividends this year for the Flames.

But as Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period, who was on TSN Radio in Montreal, was asked about the potential fits for centers for the Montreal Canadiens, Nazem Kadri’s name was brought up. Pagnotta stated the Flames no longer have an appetite to trade him.

Pagnotta: “Personally, I think we’re going to start to see, he had a great season. He had a rebound season in Calgary. I don’t think the Flames have interest in moving him anymore, because of where and how they’ve progressed. But I see he’s trending to, even though he had a good season, he’s trending towards taking a bit of a dip in production. So I personally, I wouldn’t go all in for him. Let’s say, let’s put it that way.”

In a recent episode of the Latest on the Fourth Period, Kate Pettersen asked Dave Pagnotta about the situation in Calgary with Ramus Andersson and the likelihood of his signing a long-term deal with the Flames or being traded this offseason.

Kate Pettersen: “Alright, well, over in Calgary, Rasmus Andersson has one year left on his deal, and he’s expressed that he wants to stay. What do you think the likelihood is that they get that extension done before the NHL Draft?”

Dave Pagnotta: “Yeah, that’s going to be the task. And he, as you said, has expressed his desire to stay. Craig Conroy, their general manager, has expressed his desire to keep him, but it’s got to all work. And you’re probably looking at something a long-term deal in the $7-$8 million range, perhaps even further north of that, depending on what the ultimate term is going to be.

If they can’t figure things out by draft time, even though he has one year left, it sounds like they may entertain the idea of trading him around the draft in Los Angeles, but we’re several weeks away from that. They’re going to take some time to hunker down. Management and the representation for Andersson to see if they can come to terms on a long-term extension.

If they can, and that can only be signed July 1, then they’ll do that. If they can’t. Don’t be surprised to hear his name in and around the draft.”

