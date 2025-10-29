NHL Injuries: Hurricanes, Avs, Stars, Wild, Devils, Rangers, Blues, Canucks, Capitals, and More

NHL: Anaheim Ducks forward Mikael Granlund will be out for a few weeks with the lower-body injury that he suffered on Saturday. Forward Chris Kreider has missed four consecutive games with an illness.

Boston Bruins: Defenseman Hampus Lindholm was activated from the IR.

Matthew Fairburn: Buffalo Sabres defenseman Michael Kesselring made his Sabres debut last night.

NHL: Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere returned to the lineup last night. Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov practiced but didn’t play. Defenseman K’Andre Miller missed his third game with a lower-body injury but is getting closer.

Kurt Dusterberg: Gostisbehere left last night’s game in the first period with a midsection injury.

NHL: Chicago Blackhawks forward Tyler Bertuzzi is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

Sam Girard: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Sam Girard was on the ice before their morning skate in a no-contact jersey.

NHL: Avalanche goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood backed up last night. He had missed their first 10 games with a lower-body injury.

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Miles Wood returned to the lineup last night. He had suffered an eye injury in their home opener.

Heather Engel: Blue Jackets defenseman Erik Gudbranson missed last night’s game with soreness in his hip.

Brien Rea: Dallas Stars forwards Matt Duchene, Roope Hintz, and Oskar Back are all listed as day-to-day.

NHL: Detroit Red Wings forward Patrick Kane missed his fifth straight game. He could join the team later on in their road trip.

Zach Dooley: Los Angeles Kings forward Warren Foegele will “miss some time,” according to coach Jim Miller, with an upper-body injury. They aren’t sure yet how long he’ll be out.

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild forwards Mats Zuccarello and Marcus Foligno were on the ice. Zuccarello is getting closer but still a few weeks away, according to GM Bill Guerin. Foligno missed their last game.

Robby Stanley: Nashville Predators defenseman Adam Wilsby left last night’s game in the second period with a lower-body injury.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils defenseman Brett Pesce will be out for at least a month with an upper-body injury.

NHL: New York Islanders defenseman Alexander Romanov (lower-body) practiced yesterday in a regular jersey. Forward Max Shabvanov didn’t practice and missed his third consecutive game.

NHL: New York Rangers forward Matt Rempe will be out longer-term with an upper-body injury that he suffered in a fight with Ryan Reaves.

San Jose Sharks PR: Defenseman Nick Leddy was placed on the IR.

St. Louis Blues: Forward Jake Neighbours will have his right leg injury re-evaluated in five weeks.

NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander returned to the lineup last night after missing Saturday’s game. Forward Calle Jarnkrok took part in their morning skate but wasn’t in the lineup. He’s day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

TSN: Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes missed last night’s game and is day-to-day. They will re-evaluate his lower-body injury today.

Vancouver Canucks: Defenseman Victor Mancini has been placed on the IR retroactive to October 26th. Defenseman Derek Forbort was placed on the LTIR retroactive to October 11th.

NHL: Washington Capitals defenseman Rasmus Sandin skated before their practice in a no-contact jersey.

Taylor Baird: Capitals forward Ethen Frank left last night’s game in the third period.

Mitchell Clinton: Winnipeg Jets forward Adam Lowry took part in their morning skate in a regular jersey. He had offseason hip surgery.

