NHL Rumors: The Dark Hole on the Right Side of Matthews and Knies

Is it time to give Easton Cowen a legit stretch to see if he can fit with Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies?

Daily Faceoff: David Pagnotta on the Toronto Maple Leafs, trying to fill that top right wing spot and so many bottom-six forwards.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“Well, I mean, you know, Craig is a little pissed off in Toronto with how his, his first line is doing, and the juggling that’s going on there. I mean, you kind of saw that coming, like they didn’t bring in anybody that was going to be consistent on that right side. Obviously, you’re not replacing a 102-point player in Mitch Marner.

NHL Injuries: Sabres, Hurricanes, Red Wings, Flyers, Penguins, Blues, Leafs, Capitals, and More

But, you know, (Matias) Maccelli finally got on the board, second line role, but he finally got on the board (Tuesday) by putting in a goal. They were waiting for him to produce. They had (Easton) Cowan up there. They’ve had (Max) Domi up there. They’ve they’ve mixed guys around.

But you heard him last (week), you heard him (Wednesday) morning, talking about how a little bit frustrated he’s starting to get with the lack of consistent production from (Matthew) Knies, (Auston) Matthews, and fill in the blank, because they still can’t figure it out.

I know they’d like to do something, but just with this team, with their proximity to the cap and just how they have like 75 bottom-six forwards, I don’t know how they’re going to be able to finagle something this season in terms of making an impact move, but that’s not going to stop (GM Brad) Treliving from exploring.

Irfaan Gaffar: “Yeah, it’s going to be interesting. Yeah, Toronto’s just got so many forwards, and they just can’t find one guy to play on that top line. It’s, it’s wild.

NHL Rumors: When Will We Start Looking at New York Rangers GM Chris Drury?

Yeah, I thought they were going to give Cowan a little bit of runway here, and I guess they’re, you know, kind of like he didn’t play last (Tuesday). He didn’t play the (last Monday). So I don’t know if it’s a little tough love right now, but somebody’s got to fill in.”

Colby Cohen: “Which I think is ridiculous by the way.”

Pagnotta: “Yeah, yeah. Look, I agree with you. I, I saw him a couple times in the press box last (week). Just kind of walked, just kind of pacing back and forth. So you know, he’s itching to get in there. But I mean, again, give him that runway. Give him some time. Like, give him a 10-game stretch to see if he can build something.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.