NHL Injuries: Hurricanes, Blackhawks, Oilers, Wild, Predators, Devils, Islanders, Flyers, Penguins, and Capitals

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said that defenseman Jaccob Slavin will miss the first few days of training camp. It seems more of a precaution.

“He trains pretty hard in the summer, and he was feeling a little sore… Until he says he’s 100%, we’re not going to put him out there.”

Scott Powers: Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Laurent Brossoit had hip surgery in the offseason and is going to be out long-term.

Ryan Rishaug: Edmonton Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said that Zach Hyman is likely out until early November.

Jessi Pierce: Minnesota Wild forward Mats Zuccarello didn’t take part in Day 1 of training camp as “something came up,” according to GM Bill Guerin, who added:

“We’re still kind of looking at it, but it could be something where he’s out for the start of the season.”

Alex Daugherty: Nashville Predators defenseman Tanner Molendyk is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Defenseman Cameron Reid is out with a lower-body injury.

Brooks Bratten: Nashville Predators GM Barry Trotz said that defenseman Roman Josi is feeling great and that his POTS ailment isn’t an issue.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald said that defenseman Johnny Kovacevic may not be back before January.

Stefen Rosner: New York Islanders forward Pierre Engvall had offseason hip surgery and will be out for another two to three weeks.

Goaltender Semyon Varlamov is progressing and skating, but isn’t ready just yet.

Philadelphia Flyers: Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Oliver Bonk is listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins GM Kyle Dubas said that forward Rutger McGroarty is out with an upper-body injury, and added:

“It’s going to be a little more of an indefinite timeline because of his age and the potential he has, just have to be very patient with Rutger on that one.”

Matt Vensel: Penguins forward Noel Acciari is dealing with a core muscle injury.

Hailey Hunter: Penguins defenseman Kris Letang had surgery back in April to close a small hole in his heart. Letang:

“It was something that’s been on the radar for multiple years. It’s just that technology and science evolves every year. To take that decision took time but I think at the end of the day we’re looking long-term instead of just day-to-day. I’m glad it’s behind me and I feel really good.”

Tarik El-Bashir: Washington Capitals forward Justin Sourdif and defenseman Martin Fehervary started camp in no-contact jerseys. Have been told that their issues are minor.

Tom Gulitti: Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin left practice early with a lower-body injury.

Sammi Silber: Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said that Ovechkin is day-to-day with a lower-body injury, and that it was more precautionary and “nothing significant.”

