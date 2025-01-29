NHL Injuries: Hurricanes, Blue Jackets, Stars, Red Wings, Wild, Canadiens, Flyers, Pens, Leafs, and Utah

Dan Rosen: Carolina Hurricanes forward Jack Roslovic missed last night’s game due to an illness.

Mark Scheig: Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Dante Fabbro didn’t practice yesterday. Forward Boone Jenner was on the ice again.

Sam Nestler: Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen needed help getting off the ice after Mark Stone dove for the puck and took out his knee.

Brien Rea: Stars coach Pete DeBoer didn’t have an update on Heiskanen after the game.

Pointed out by Ferraro, but it looks like Roope Hintz caught Mark Stone in the skates with his stick, which is what caused that unfortunate Miro Heiskanen sequence. pic.twitter.com/lvDFhjE3J8 — David Castillo (@DavidCastilloAC) January 29, 2025

NHL Injuries: Tuesday the 28th

Ansar Khan: Detroit Red Wings forwards J.T. Compher and Vladimir Tarasenko didn’t skate yesterday. Both missed Monday’s game. Patrick Kane was also out. Defenseman Jeff Petry was on the ice. He’s been out since January 2nd.

Minnesota Wild: The Wild have placed defenseman Jonas Brodin on the LTIR retroactive to January 7th, and forward Kirill Kaprizov on the IR.

Michael Russo of The Athletic: Kaprizov will be out for at least four weeks as he requires surgery that is scheduled for Friday. It’s to address his lingering lower-body injury.

Sean Farrell: Montreal Canadiens defenseman Kaiden Guhle left last night’s game in the third period with a lower-body injury after falling awkwardly into the boards.

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators forward Noah Gregor was on the ice before their optional skate yesterday.

Jordan Hall: Philadelphia Flyers forward Sean Couturier practiced yesterday after missing Monday’s game due to an illness.

Jordan Hall: The Flyers practice was optional and not on the were Samuel Ersson, Rasmus Ristolainen, Cam York or Egor Zamula. Zamula has been dealing with an upper-body issue.

Josh Getzoff: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin wasn’t on the ice. He remains week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

NHL Rumors: Potential Trade Destinations for Philadelphia Flyers Rasmus Ristolainen

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs forwards John Tavares, Matthew Knies, and Calle Jarnkrok were all on the ice before practice.

Cole Bagley: Utah Hockey Club defenseman Mikhail Sergachev is a game-time decision tonight.

