NHL Injuries

NHL Injuries: Bruins, Hurricanes, Red Wings, Predators, Devils Islanders, Flyers, Penguins, and Leafs

Mark Easson
3 Min Read
Two Bruins defensemen getting close. Nico Hischier heads back to New Jersey for evaluation. Leafs hopeful John Tavares can practice this week.
Nov 9, 2024; Elmont, New York, USA; New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier (13) skates with the puck while being defended by New York Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock (6) during the third period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Joe Haggerty: Boston Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy practiced in regular jerseys yesterday and both could be nearing a return.

  • Conor Ryan: Bruins coach Joe Sacco said that Lindholm and McAvoy are not options for tonight and didn’t travel with the team.

Forwards Oliver Wahlstrom (illness) and Mark Kastelic also didn’t travel.

Carolina Hurricanes: Carolina Hurricanes forward Jack Roslovic didn’t practice yesterday.

NHL Injuries: Monday the 27th

Ansar Khan: Detroit Red Wings forward J.T. Compher missed last night’s game and is day-to-day.

Forward Tyler Motte received clearance to play.

The Red Wings don’t know when Patrick Kane could return to practice.

Brooks Bratten: Nashville Predators forward Luke Evangelista (IR) practiced with the team for the first time since he suffered his lower-body injury.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils forward Nico Hischier missed last night’s game and is headed back to New Jersey for further evaluation.

Adam Kimelman: Devils forward Jack Hughes didn’t take part in their morning yesterday but was in the lineup.

Adam Kimelman: Devils forward Nathan Bastian left last night’s game in the second period after taking a hit from Nick Seeler. There was no update after the game.

Stefen Rosner: New York Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock and goaltender Marcus Hogberg are out indefinitely with upper-body injuries that they suffered on Saturday.

The Islanders have goaltender Semyon Varlamov and defenseman Noah Dobson on the LTIR.

Adam Kimelman: Philadelphia Flyers forward Sean Couturier missed last night’s game due to an illness.

Max Miller: Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Bryan Rust returned to the lineup after missing one game with a lower-body injury.

Max Miller: Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin remains week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

NHL Rumors: Six Potential Trade Destinations for J.T. Miller

Mark Masters: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said that forward John Tavares (lower-body) skated at the Leafs practice facility, and they are hopeful that he can practice with the team this week.

Forwards Matthew Knies and Max Pacioretty skated with the team.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. 

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
TAGGED:

2024-25 Critical Dates

Feb. 10th-21st: Season paused for 4 Nations Face-Off
Feb. 12th-20th: 4 Nations Face-off
Mar. 1st: NHL Stadium Series (Ohio Stadium) Detroit vs. Columbus
Mar. 7th: NHL Trade Deadline (3:00 PM ET)
Apr. 17th: Last day of the regular season
April 19th: Stanley Cup Playoffs begin
TBD: 2025 NHL Draft Lottery
June 23rd: Last possible day for the Stanley Cup Final
June 27th-28th: 2025 NHL Draft
July 1st: Start of free agency