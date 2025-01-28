NHL Injuries: Bruins, Hurricanes, Red Wings, Predators, Devils Islanders, Flyers, Penguins, and Leafs

Joe Haggerty: Boston Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy practiced in regular jerseys yesterday and both could be nearing a return.

Conor Ryan: Bruins coach Joe Sacco said that Lindholm and McAvoy are not options for tonight and didn’t travel with the team.

Forwards Oliver Wahlstrom (illness) and Mark Kastelic also didn’t travel.

Carolina Hurricanes: Carolina Hurricanes forward Jack Roslovic didn’t practice yesterday.

NHL Injuries: Monday the 27th

Ansar Khan: Detroit Red Wings forward J.T. Compher missed last night’s game and is day-to-day.

Forward Tyler Motte received clearance to play.

The Red Wings don’t know when Patrick Kane could return to practice.

Brooks Bratten: Nashville Predators forward Luke Evangelista (IR) practiced with the team for the first time since he suffered his lower-body injury.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils forward Nico Hischier missed last night’s game and is headed back to New Jersey for further evaluation.

Adam Kimelman: Devils forward Jack Hughes didn’t take part in their morning yesterday but was in the lineup.

Adam Kimelman: Devils forward Nathan Bastian left last night’s game in the second period after taking a hit from Nick Seeler. There was no update after the game.

Stefen Rosner: New York Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock and goaltender Marcus Hogberg are out indefinitely with upper-body injuries that they suffered on Saturday.

The Islanders have goaltender Semyon Varlamov and defenseman Noah Dobson on the LTIR.

Adam Kimelman: Philadelphia Flyers forward Sean Couturier missed last night’s game due to an illness.

Max Miller: Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Bryan Rust returned to the lineup after missing one game with a lower-body injury.

Max Miller: Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin remains week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

NHL Rumors: Six Potential Trade Destinations for J.T. Miller

Mark Masters: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said that forward John Tavares (lower-body) skated at the Leafs practice facility, and they are hopeful that he can practice with the team this week.

Forwards Matthew Knies and Max Pacioretty skated with the team.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.